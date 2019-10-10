Plenty of arts activities planned

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Symphony Orchestra will be performing a free concert in Norfolk on the stage at the Johnny Carson Theatre on Friday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.
Presented by BankFirst, the event kicks off a month of cultural events spearheaded by the Norfolk Arts Center (NAC).
UNL’s Symphony Orchestra is one of the most active of the Glenn Korff School of Music’s performing groups. Comprised of students from across many disciplines, the orchestra conducts both on and off-campus performances throughout the year. Membership in the prestigious orchestra is determined by audition each semester.
This marks the first time that the Symphony Orchestra has performed in Norfolk in recent years.
The Symphony performs a variety of musical pieces including symphonic, chamber and operatic works.
Pieces to be performed include: Dukas’ “Fanfare for La Péri;” University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music’s Greg Simon’s “Promise Me You Won’t Believe A Single Word;” Mozart’s “Horn Concerto No. 3” and Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 5 in E minor.”
The NAC is also bringing music for the young and young-at-heart to the stage in October.
The String Beans, Lincoln’s popular children’s music group, will be gracing the stage at the Johnny Carson Theatre for two performances on Oct. 24.
The group has been performing together for 15 years, playing their catchy original works to audiences across Nebraska and the Midwest.
Notable performances for the group include the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln and the Governor’s Art Awards Ceremony.
Their song “Right Here in Nebraska” is taught in elementary schools statewide. Expect an interactive family-friendly performance that will have your children singing and dancing.
Rounding out the month is a special showing of “Neither Wolf Nor Dog” at the NAC gallery. This film-adaption of the award-winning book by Minnesota author Kent Nerburn is the story of two men, one Native American and the other white, who find a common voice.
The story follows their experience as the Lakota elder tells his life story to the white author while road-tripping through the past, including a pivotal moment at Wounded Knee.
Lakota elder David William Bald Eagle was 95 years old when he starred in the film. Much of the movie was filmed at the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. Both the book and the film draw us into the past and the present of the Native American experience.
Elder Bald Eagle said this was the “only film I’ve been in about my people that told the truth.”
“Neither Wolf Nor Dog” is being hosted at the NAC gallery. Tickets for the movie as well as for the upcoming String Beans performance can be purchased through the NAC. The UNL Symphony Orchestra concert is free to all.
* * *
For more information about NAC events and classes, please visit its website at www.norfolkartscenter.org.