Play is so important at the library

It may seem unusual for a library to have a dedicated play area, but visitors to the library will immediately notice this focus in the children’s area.
It is bright and colorful. Model airplanes, birds and bugs hang from the ceiling, and the Imagination Forest invites children to explore and play.
Research shows that play is an integral part of early literacy development, and Norfolk Public Library has taken this seriously.
Through play, children learn about their world, acquire the skills needed to think critically and solve problems. In fact, free play is so important to a child’s development that it has been recognized by the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights as a right of every child (Ginsburg, American Academy of Pediatrics, 2007).
“It is one of the central missions of our library to help children enter school ready to succeed,” said Jessica Chamberlain, library director. “We know how powerful early education is, and how important it is to make sure high-quality play and learning experiences are available to every child in our community.”
Norfolk Public Library is committed to providing research-based early literacy programs, such as storytime, lapsit storytime and yoga storytime. Storytime is a traditional read-aloud program that includes music, rhymes and dramatic play. Lapsit storytime is a program specifically tailored for infants, toddlers and their caregivers to model early language development practices. Yoga storytime builds on a read-aloud program and adds creative motion, linking movement and play with literacy.
The early literacy programs offered are partly derived from the American Library Association’s Every Child Ready to Read program, a researched-based series of practices that can help young children develop essential literacy skills that will help them get ready to read and on the right path to school readiness.
Play is described as one of the best ways children can learn language and literacy skills and is one of the five practices of Every Child Ready to Read: talking, reading, singing, writing and playing. Through play, children put thoughts into words and talk about what they are doing.
“We want our library’s Imagination Forest to be a place for families to come to relax and play together,” said Karen Drevo, youth services librarian. “Especially on days when the weather doesn’t permit outdoor play, we are one of the few free places in town for families with young children to play and imagine.”
Norfolk Public Library offers English/Spanish lapsit and storytime during August on Mondays with lapsit at 10 a.m. and storytime at 10:30 a.m. The fall schedule for storytime will start Sept. 9. Check the calendar at www.norfolkne.gov/library for dates and times.