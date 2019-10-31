PLAINVIEW - Plainview finished 10 seconds from a shutout.
But those 10 seconds didn't alter the Pirates' defensive dominance in a 56-6 win over Randolph in the first round of the Class D2 playoffs here Thursday.
"I was proud of the boys and how they played. The things they took advantage of on us the first time we played (a 50-24 Plainview win) them, I thought our boys cleaned up and really played a more complete game this time defensively," Plainview coach Kyle Schmidt said.
Plainview allowed a total of 176 yards, returned a blocked punt for a touchdown, turned both an interception and fumble recovery into touchdowns and stopped the Cardinals' first sustained drive of the game on downs late in the first half before showing the explosiveness of its offense.
In two plays, the fifth-seeded Pirates went 61 yards to go up 30-0 with 37 seconds left in the first half when John Schlote ran past the Randolph defense on a 41-yard pass from Nate Christensen.
"Our guys kind of live for that explosive play. They love it when it happens," Schmidt said. "And we have a few guys who can make it happen."
Christensen is one, showing some of it on the Pirates' first possession of the game when he took an option keeper 43 yards for a touchdown and an 8-0 lead with 9:52 left in the first quarter.
The senior quarterback finished with 104 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries while completing 9 of 16 passes for 177 yards and the touchdown pass to Schlote, who hauled in three catches for 102 yards.
"I probably don't give him enough credit because I am extremely hard on him and expect a lot out of him, but he does a very good job for us," Schmidt said.
Not to be outdone, senior Jacob Hoffmann rushed for 105 yards and three touchdowns. His longest carry was a 46-yard touchdown run that gave Plainview a 14-0 lead with 3:11 left in the first quarter. His 1-yard and 6-yard touchdown runs in the third quarter gave Plainview a 44-0 lead before Alizae Mejia blocked a Randolph punt, scooped it up at the 10 and returned it for a touchdown and a 50-0 lead with 10:27 left.
Freshman Ayden Stewart capped Plainview's scoring with a 25-yard run at the 3:17 mark of the fourth quarter, pushing the Pirates' rushing total to 261 for the game.
"It is nice when you can spread the ball around to a number of kids and have confidence that they're going to get the job done," Schmidt said.
Randolph quarterback Carter Schnoor finished 14 of 32 for 103 yards while rushing for 32 yards on 11 carries. Junior running back Justin Haselhorst ran for 37 yards on 12 carries, his final run being a 2-yard touchdown run with 10 seconds left.
"Credit to them, they played really physical early in the game," Schmidt said. "They did things to take our run game away, and they did some things that kind of had us on our heels for a minute, but we had some guys step up and make some plays."
The Pirates improved to 8-1 a week after suffering their first loss of the season at the hands of unbeaten and top-seeded Humphrey St. Francis. They'll travel to Johnson-Brock (7-2) for a second-round game Wednesday.
"After the game last week, there wasn't really any moping or whining or anything like that - just hungry to get back on the right track," Schmidt said. "We have goals set for this season. They know what they want to get accomplished, so they're just taking it one game at a time."
Randolph (3-6) 0 0 0 6 - 6
Plainview (8-1) 14 16 14 12 - 56
FIRST QUARTER
PLA: Nate Christensen 43 run (Jacob Hoffmann run), 9:52
PLA: Hoffmann 46 run (run failed), 3:11
SECOND QUARTER
PLA: Christensen 2 run (Christensen run), 6:53
PLA: John Schlote 41 pass from Christensen (Hoffmann run), :37
THIRD QUARTER
PLA: Hoffmann 1 run (pass failed), 8:09
PLA: Hoffmann 6 run (Hoffmann run), 1:27
FOURTH QUARTER
PLA: Alizae Mejia 10 blocked pun return (run failed), 10:27
PLA: Ayden Stewart 25 run (run failed), 3:17