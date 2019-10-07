Pierce's Sydney Erickson opened the back nine with a birdie and never looked back in winning medalist honors at the C-3 district golf meet at Fair Play Golf Course south of Norfolk on Monday.
Erickson's round of 86 was five strokes better than runner-up Lydia Stenka of Atkinson West Holt.
“I had a lot of ups and downs in this round,” Erickson said. “My front nine started out a little rough but it picked up around the later end of it and I kind of gained control again.
“Then on my back nine, I started off with a birdie and then a couple of pars and it was a really good back nine."
Stenka said it was a matter of finishing her shots. “It was going left and right and towards the end I kind of got it to go straight and my chipping and putting were pretty good,” she said.
The top 10 individuals and top three teams - Battle Creek, Norfolk Catholic and Hartington Cedar Catholic - all qualified for next week's Class C state meet which is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at North Platte's Lake Mahoney Golf Club.
Battle Creek was the only team to break 400 on Monday with a 397. Coach Kyle Finke said his team has played better golf this season. “We were in the 380s three or four times and I was expecting us to continue to play well, but that's just the game of golf,” he said.
“Some days are good and some days you struggle, and they struggled a little bit on some pins and some putting, but they held it together and did what they needed to do to get first. So, I'm proud of that.”
Kylee McLean led the Bravettes with a 96, good for fourth-place. The senior said she struggled with her putter.
“The greens at Fair Play are kind of unique compared to other courses because they're so big,” McLean said. “A lot of three puts. There were a lot of highs and lows. We left some strokes out there but we won. That's all that matters.”
Three of McLean's teammates finished in the top 12. Meghan McCracken and Megan Lutt tied for 10th with rounds of 100, while Emma Wilkinson was 12th with a 101. Josyln Hrabanek will also wear the purple and gold at state. She shot a 111.
Norfolk Catholic earned the district runner-up trophy with a 401. Coach Emily Duncan said the Knights were able to grind it out. “Today was tough. It got tougher as the wind came up in the afternoon,” Duncan said.
“My 3 and 4 – Kalee Gilsdorf and Carly Thramer – they played amazing today, and my 1 and 2 – Anna Kassmeier and Hanna Neeson – really turned it on when they needed to and that's what they've done all year.”
Kassmeier finished third on the day with a 93. “It's not as good as I played last year,” she said, “but I ended up shooting in the low 90s which is definitely not my best all year, but we'll go with it. I'm going to state. I'll make it up it there.”
Neeson earned the ninth-place medal with a 99 while Gilsdorf (103) finished 13th, Thramer (106) was 16th and Kalea Fischer (120), 29th. All will represent the Knights in North Platte.
Hartington Cedar Catholic secured the other team-qualifying spot with a score of 414. Maizie Christensen earned the team's lone medal. Her round of 98 was good for seventh place. Rebekah Kleinschmit (103), Delayne Sudbeck (105), Lauren Heine (108) and Grace Biltoft (115) will also tee it up in North Platte.
Three other athletes – Thurston County's Jazzmin Nolze and Emma Beutler as well as Alexandria Jensen of O'Neill – qualified for state as individuals by finishing in the top 10.
Hopefully, Monday's great weather was a precursor to what will greet the golfers at next week's state meets (Class A in Norfolk, Class B in Kearney and Class C in North Platte), which have been plagued the last two years by winter-like conditions.
“The weather was great today,” Erickson said. “Considering in the past couple of years, for district golf and state golf, light wind, really sunny; It was really nice.”
C-3 at Fair Play Golf Course
Team scores: Battle Creek, 397; Norfolk Catholic, 401; Hartington Cedar Catholic, 414; Atkinson West Holt, 432; O'Neill, 459; Thurston County, 459; Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 468; Pierce, 475; Ainsworth, 534; Wayne, 556; Elkhorn Valley, 560. No team scores: Crofton, Stanton.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Sydney Erickson, PIE, 86; 2. Lydia Stenka, AWH, 91; 3. Anna Kassmeier, NC, 93; 4. Kylee McLean, BC, 96; 5. 5. Jazzmin Nolze, TC, 97; 5. Ema Beutler, TC, 97; 7. Maizie Christensen, HCC, 98; 8. Alexandria Jensen, O'N 99; 8. Hanna Neeson, NC, 99; 10. Meghan McCracken, BC, 100; 10. Megan Lutt, BC, 100.
Qualifying teams:
Battle Creek (397): McLean, 96; McCracken, 100; Lutt, 100; Emma Wilkinson, 101; Josyln Hrabanek, 111.
Norfolk Catholic (401): Kassmeier, 93; Neeson, 99; Kalee Gilsdorf, 103; Carly Thramer, 106; Kalea Fischer, 120.
Hartington Cedar Catholic (414): Christensen, 98; Rebekah Kleinschmit, 103; Delayne Sudbeck, 105; Lauren Heine, 108; Grace Biltoft, 115.