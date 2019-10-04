PIERCE - Pierce coach Mark Brahmer talked to his team about blue-collar work following Friday's 56-0 homecoming win over Columbus Lakeview.
For the previous 46 minutes, 3 seconds, the Bluejays provided their coach with a demonstration that was only slowed when officials called the game with 1:57 remaining on the clock as lightning approached the area.
Pierce racked up 362 rushing yards on 58 carries and finished with a 422-115 edge in total offense. The Bluejays gained 21 first downs to the Vikings' seven and ran 66 offensive plays compared to Lakeview's 45.
"They played hard. Our kids practiced hard all week. We're a little banged up right now, but fortunately - knock on wood - we've stayed healthy up front on our offensive and defensive lines," Brahmer said. "That was a big difference in the game tonight. Lakeview's got a good football team. They could've easily come into this game at 5-0, so our guys were eager to make a statement - not only to them but also to the rest of the state - that we're hopefully a pretty good football team, too."
So was Brett Tinker.
Tinker got it going on the first play from scrimmage, breaking loose for a 37-yard touchdown run following a 47-yard return by Tyler Race on the opening kickoff.
It was the first of five touchdowns for Tinker, who finished with 135 yards on 15 carries. He added a 13-yard score in the first quarter and touchdown runs of 8 and 32 yards in the second.
Tinker then capped the opening Bluejay drive of the second half with a 4-yard touchdown that extended the lead to 42-0 with 7:09 left in the third quarter.
"He's a really tenacious kid. He's a tough football player," Brahmer said. "I don't know, he's a guy that you never want to see graduate."
Had it not been for an advantageous that created four first-half turnovers and gave the Bluejays the short field, Tinker's rushing numbers may have been greater.
Senior Carter Rohrich and sophomore Ritter Oestreich recovered fumbles for Pierce, with juniors Garret Meier and Logan Moeller grabbing interceptions.
The Bluejays also took advantage of a bad Lakeview snap on a fourth-down play from near midfield to set up a 7-yard Carson Oestreich run with 5:40 left in the second quarter on their way to building a 35-0 halftime lead.
"Anytime you can get takeaways - you always want to be on the plus side of that," Brahmer said. "Then you get a short field and take advantage of it, and our kids did that."
Following a safety on a bad Lakeview punt snap, Jeremiah Kruntorad and Race added touchdown runs - Kruntorad from 28 yards and Race from one yard - as the Bluejays handed Lakeview its first lopsided loss of the season.
At 3-3, the Vikings were defeated 30-28 by Wayne (4-2) in overtime two weeks ago before dropping a 28-21 contest to unbeaten Wahoo Neumann a week ago.
"(Lakeview coach) Kurt Frenzen really does a nice job with that program," Brahmer said. "They were really good last year. This year, they've got a lot of young guys playing and they're good again."
Meanwhile, the Bluejays - who got 77 rushing yards from Kruntorad and 64 more from Carson Oestreich - complemented their third shutout of the season with their third 50-point game of the year.
Through six games, Pierce (6-0) is outscoring its opponents by an average score of 45.8-8.2. Four of those opponents are at or above .500.
"Down the road, if we can get Carson Oestreich fully healthy and then get Dalton Freeman back, then we're back to where we were last year," Brahmer said. "And we're close to where we were on the offensive line last year, and last year we were really good. I think, on the defensive line right now, we're better."
Columbus Lakeview (3-3) 0 0 0 0 - 0
Pierce 14 21 15 6 - 56
Scoring summary
First quarter
PIE: Brett Tinker 37 run (Chaden Roth kick), 11:41
PIE: Tinker 13 run (Roth kick), 2:32
Second quarter
PIE: Tinker 8 run (Kick failed), 8:05
PIE: Carson Oestreich 7 run (Garret Meier pass from Oestreich), 5:40
PIE: Tinker 32 run (Roth kick), 4:10
Third quarter
PIE: Tinker 4 run (Roth kick), 7:09
PIE: Team safety
PIE: Jeremiah Kruntorad 28 run (Kick blocked), 1:49
Fourth quarter
PIE: Tyler Race 1 run (Kick failed), 1:57