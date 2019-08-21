Public support is important in most developing concepts.
That is exactly why Larry Wewel of O’Neill has spent most of his time talking to people across the state about his proposition for a Great Plains National Park in Valentine and the Niobrara River area.
“We are in the very, very beginning,” he said. “The best way that I have communicated is one on one. Then in Valentine twice in the last month, I have walked up and down main street and I have talked with different people.”
Although he has received varied responses, many people agree with what Wewel is trying to accomplish.
Dan Janke works in the rural development branch for the USDA. Wewel reached out to him to learn if his department could help with his idea in any way.
“As an individual, I was very excited,” Janke said. “I like the concept and outside of my official duties as a government official, I support it.”
Like Wewel, Janke said his main pull to the idea is bringing more tourism to the area.
“People don’t think of tourism when they think of Nebraska,” he said. “Anything you can do to bring people into the state is positive for the economy.”
Although some may believe that this area has little to offer as a vacation destination, Janke believes that the state could be a perfect getaway.
“When you live here, all this stuff is normal, but that’s not how it is for some people,” he said. “It is an educational opportunity. There are opportunities for people who want to see something different.”
Janke isn’t alone in his approval of the national park concept.
Lyle Larsen, who is a close friend of Wewel, lives in Creighton and believes the special designation is exactly what the state needs.
“This is going to be very nice,” Larsen said. “Whenever you can get something that is about an hour or two away from home, that’s pretty good.”
He has gone along with Wewel for some of his small trips around the state to raise awareness for the idea.
“As far as I know, it (the national park) could go. Anything can go if you push it hard enough,” he said. “That’s the whole thing in life. I’m 80-some years old and I know that nothing moves unless you push it.”
Since this project is just beginning, Janke knows the possible lengthy process ahead of Wewel.
“It’s a long-term project. It’s going to be a difficult road,” Janke said. “I would definitely be willing to promote it and help out with it.”
It is a widely used river already and something that would be good to share with the rest of the country, he said.
“It’s things like this that change people’s opinions of the state.”
With the support that he already has, Wewel will continue to push and raise awareness for the Great Plains National Park and the designation that he feels the area deserves.
“I completely understand what he’s trying to do. It would be a legacy for Nebraska,” Janke said. “I hope that he finds the financial and congressional support that he needs to make this happen.”