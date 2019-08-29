Panthers defense contributes to sweep of Lincoln Southeast

Hitting the ball hasn’t been a problem for the Norfolk High softball team early in the season, but the Panthers were able to even their record at 3-3 with a sweep of Lincoln Southeast--now 2-3 on the season--because of their defense.
In a pair of games where the two teams combined for 42 total hits, making plays defensively allowed Norfolk High to counter two home runs in the first game by the Knights and three more in the second while chalking up a 7-4 win in game one and escaping with a 6-5 victory in game two.
“Softball’s a funny game; some nights you can hit the ball, and it’s right at people or they make plays,” Southeast coach Kirk Svendsen said. “I’ve got to give (Norfolk) a lot of credit; they did a great job of making the plays. I told the girls that during the season if we just keep hitting the ball like that, luck’s going to turn out better than maybe it did tonight.”
Several running catches in the outfield by the Panthers, along with force-outs at second base to finish off fielder’s choice opportunities, were all difference-makers in the wins, as well as five successful sacrifice bunt attempts. Norfolk finished the night with just one error.
“What we talked about at practice was that if we can play defense and hit the ball, we can play with a lot of teams. Seven or eight runs in softball should be enough to win,” Panthers coach Derek Siedschlag said. “We scored 22 runs against Lincoln Southwest, and we lost both games because we had six errors in both games. On Monday we had one error during our two make-up games at Grand Island, then today we came out here and made one error in the first game and were error-free in the second game.”
In game one a three-run homer to centerfield by the Panthers’ secondbaseman Makenna Waldow turned a 3-2 Norfolk lead into a 7-2 advantage, and although Southeast scored twice in the seventh-inning on RBI singles by Rylan Ewoldt and Jacey McKeon, the Knights could get no closer in the 7-4 Norfolk win.
Waldow’s homer, along with one by Natalia Linn helped the Panthers counter home runs by Ewoldt and Katelyn Neumayer. Ewoldt would add two more round-trippers in the nightcap to total three for the night.
However, despite the big swings, Norfolk outhit the Knights 13-9 with Waldow totaling three hits, while Taylor Schmidt, Sydney Rader, and Paeton Coler all contributed two hits apiece. Rader also earned the pitching win.
Southeast trailed 3-1 in the nightcap after a two-run home run by Jade Koch in the second inning and a solo shot by Paeton Coler in the fourth, but picked up two runs on a two-run homer by Amanda Schmaderer to tie the game at 3-all before the Panthers went to the plate in the bottom of the sixth.
Pitcher Brandy Unger led off with a double before--with two outs--Bailey Bernstrauch and Waldow each singled, with Bernstrauch sending Unger across the plate. Rader then provided the Panthers with what would become the game-clinching run by lining a double into the gap in left-centerfield to drive in Waldow.
The Knights final at-bat fell just short, after Ewoldt’s two-run homer, as the game ended as a 6-5 Norfolk win with Unger’s strikeout of Schmaderer.
Unger led the Panthers in hitting with three hits, including a double, while Rader added a single and double to her total. Five other Norfolk players contributed hits to the Panthers total of 10, which matched the hit total by Lincoln Southeast.
“That second game could have very easily been a 13-12 ballgame, with good catches on both sides, hard-hit balls by both sides,” Siedschlag said.
Game one
Lincoln Southeast 0 0 1 0 1 0 2 -- 4 9 0
Norfolk 1 0 0 2 0 4 x -- 7 13 1
WP: Sydney Rader. LP: Kaeding Rassfeld. 2B: (LSE) Amanda Schmaderer. HR: (LSE) Katelyn Neumayer, Rylan Ewoldt; (N) Natalia Linn, Makenna Waldow.
Game two
Lincoln Southeast 0 0 0 1 0 2 2 -- 5 10 2
Norfolk 2 0 0 1 0 3 x -- 6 10 0
WP: Brandy Unger. LP: Reagan Kjeldgaard. 2B: (N) Unger, Rader. HR: (LSE) Ewoldt (2), Schmaderer; (N) Jade Koch, Paeton Coler.