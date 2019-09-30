For Norfolk High tennis coach Kelly Krueger, Monday was a great day to be a Panther tennis player.
Norfolk High, which remains undefeated at 4-0 in dual action, added Fremont to its list of victories — along with Hastings, South Sioux City and Columbus.
With four wins among six singles matches, and two wins in three doubles matches, Norfolk defeated the Tigers 6-3.
“To me, Fremont is a rivalry for Norfolk High in tennis,” Panthers coach Kelly Krueger said. “... I always enjoy beating Fremont.”
Doubles teams took the courts first and Norfolk established a 2-1 lead when the No. 1 doubles partnership of Colby Mrsny and Mason Borgman battled to an 8-5 victory over Shane Miller and Avery Martin. The No. 2 team of Jack Schwanebeck and Josh Sumner prevented any possibility of a Fremont comeback by cruising to an 8-1 victory over Anthony Siemer and Cameron Indra, even though the Tigers’ Alex Bisby and Sebastian Villagomez managed an 8-1 win in the No. 3 doubles match over Kalen Krohn and Jared Ertzner Kitto.
Schwanebeck, a sophomore, has been making steady, noticeable improvement throughout the season, according to Krueger, with motivation coming from a “friendly rivalry” with Krohn.
“Jack didn’t play tennis before a year ago when he was a freshman junior varsity player,” Krueger said. “He played No. 2 singles on the JV team, and his friend Kalen — a fellow sophomore — played No. 1 singles. It kind of fueled him — he hated being below Kalen. So he did a lot of work this summer, and the competition between the two made them both better.”
“We can be somewhere at an all-day tournament, and when we get back, he and Kalen will come over here to the courts and play some more tennis,” he said. “The work ethic is there. He wants to get better, he wants to be good.”
With an obvious opportunity to play varsity tennis this year, Schwanebeck said he prepared accordingly in the offseason.
“I went to the country club a lot and hit with Colby Mrsny. We worked really hard on stuff like our serves,” Schwanebeck said. “Playing varsity tennis is way more intense. There’s a talent gap; some varsity players are really good, and some not as much. I figure I’m somewhere in the middle. I win about half of my matches.”
Schwanebeck said he may prepare for the possibility of becoming a singles player next season, and he would consider taking on the No. 1 singles role for the Panthers, but for now he’s gaining experience as part of the No. 2 doubles team and content to play singles in duals.
Against Fremont, which presented solid competition, Schwanebeck said it was all about “playing hard.”
“We took advantage of their second serves not being hard serves, and we were able to hit return shots back at them hard,” he said. “The wind affected lobs, so it was hard for them to lob. We took advantage of their lob attempts, too.”
Schwanebeck said he sees his main contribution to his doubles team as “playing in the back and rallying until an opportunity to get my partner a good slam at the net” or setting his partner up by hitting hard first serves which the opponent can’t return to a spot.
Norfolk also garnered wins in No. 2 singles by Borgman (8-3 over Sebastian Villagomez) and No. 3 singles by Mrsny (8-6 over Miller), and also in No. 5 singles from Krohn (8-5 over Siemer) and No. 6 singles from Josh Sumner (8-5 over Indra) to clinch the varsity dual win, although Fremont’s Martin and Bigsby picked up singles wins over Schwanebeck (8-5 in No. 4) and Ertzner Kitto (8-2 in No. 1), respectively.
“Jack’s singles match was close. He was ahead 5-3 at one point, but the Fremont player began serving better and gained confidence game-by-game,” Krueger said. “Meanwhile, Jack was losing confidence, which is a sophomore mentality we are always working on. He still needs to learn to not let things that go wrong affect his game.”
“He lost a couple of crucial points that gave Fremont’s player a 7-5 lead, then lost focus in the last game to lose 8-5,” he said. “Jack will get better at avoiding this as he gains more confidence and match experience. His game is still growing, and he could be an excellent player with his attitude and work ethic.”
Norfolk 6, Fremont 3
Singles — No. 1: Alex Bigsby, FRE def. Jared Ertzner Kitto, 8-2; No. 2: Mason Borgman, NOR, def. Sebastian Villagomez, 8–3; No. 3: Colby Mrsny, NOR def. Shane Miller, 8-6; No. 4: Avery Martin, FRE def. Jack Schwanebeck, 8-5; No. 5: Kalen Krohn, NOR def. Anthony Siemer, 8-5; No. 6: Josh Sumner, NOR def. Cameron Indra , 8–5.
n Doubles — No. 1: Mrsny and Borgman, NOR def. Miller and Martin, 8–5; No. 2: Schwanebeck and Sumner, NOR def. Siemer and Indra 8-1; No. 3: Bigsby and Villagomez, FRE def. Krohn and Ertzner, 8-1.