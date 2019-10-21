It’s not easy to defeat a team three times in a season, as the saying goes, but the Norfolk High volleyball did exactly that Monday night--blanking Lincoln Northeast in the process.
At stake was a spot in the field-of-eight in the Heartland Athletic Conference volleyball tournament, which the Panthers earned with a 25-17, 25-15, 25-11 sweep of the Rockets.
“We needed that win to get into the actual tournament. When we came out, we wanted to make sure we were playing at our level right away,” Norfolk coach Katie Wright-Oswald said. “This is the third time we’ve seen this team, and it’s hard to beat teams when you’ve seen them multiple times.”
Norfolk, the No. 6-seed, improves to 15-17 on the season and will now travel to Lincoln Southwest to square off with third-seeded Lincoln Southeast on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Lincoln Northeast, a team with only one senior and one junior, along with a handful of sophomores, entered the match as the No. 11-seed with a 3-27 record and struggled to generate offense in any of the three games.
“We’ve seen (their struggles) bring our level of play down, but I think we kept the energy and the momentum on our side. There was a little lull in the second set, but overall we definitely played at our level.”
A measure of concern, Wright-Oswald said, came from a loss to Columbus last Thursday--a loss which caused the Panthers to reflect on the importance of “playing like a team.”
“We felt like we played as six individuals. That, for us, is a serious issue,” she said. “We don’t have the height, or that one especially-talented player, so if we’re not playing as a team you’re going to see that out on the floor. We had practice yesterday, they did a nice job of re-focusing, and we came in tonight and played at our level.”
That level of play helped the Panthers seize control of the first set, coming out of a 3-all tie to pull away to an 11-4 lead--with the help of three ace serves and five kills--before three Norfolk attack errors and three Northeast points on a kill, a block, and an ace had the Rockets back in the set trailing 12-10.
However, three kills by Karlie Kalin and three more from Jalen Hoffman returned momentum to the Panthers offensively, while the Rockets could only manage a single kill before falling 25-17.
Norfolk also overpowered Northeast in the second set, with a dozen kills--four by Kalin, three by Hoffman, two by Ali Sovereign--and four ace serves propelling the Panthers to an 18-10 lead.
Once again Northeast’s offense was limited, producing just two kills the rest of the set as Norfolk finished off its 25-15 win.
The Panthers blasted a dozen kills in the third set, with Kalin accounting for four more of her match-high total of 14. Hoffman added two more to total 10 in the match. Anden Baumann provided 31 set assists for Norfolk hitters. Meanwhile, Leah Petty totaled 18 digs for Norfolk defensively, with Kalin and Hoffman recording 12 and nine, respectively. Hoffman also added three blocks.
This is the second time Norfolk has competed in the HAC tournament so, Wright-Oswald said, there are no surprises.
“We’ve played every team in the tournament once already, so we have a general idea of what to expect from the teams coming in,” she said. “It all just comes down to our side of the floor. Are we going to play our best game against whoever the opponent is.”
Win or lose, the Panthers will play back-to-back matches on Tuesday at Southwest, and Norfolk is guaranteed three matches to complete tournament play.
“We played Lincoln Southeast at the beginning of the year, and I remember thinking that they were quick,” Wright-Oswald said. “They didn’t have the height, but they were fast. We’ve got to make sure that we get blockers up to get a touch on the ball and slow it down.”
“It’s good that we’re playing again right away, since we’re on a high point right now,” she said. “So hopefully we can bring this momentum into tomorrow.”
Norfolk defeats Lincoln Northeast: 25-17, 25-15, 25-11