Don Miller could write a book about his experiences in the Air Force during the tail end of World War II, through the Korean War and the Cold War.
He could write a book. But he won’t.
Much of his work was in top-secret intelligence, which is why, even all of these years later, he doesn’t talk about what he did or who he knew.
In fact, he jokes that if he told someone, he’d “have to kill them” so they wouldn’t share his secrets.
But there’s one story Miller can tell. One that causes him to pause and wonder why it wasn’t the last story he wrote.
* * *
Now 94 years old, Miller was born and raised in Brunswick by Lloyd and Ruby Miller. After graduating from high school in 1942, he worked in Omaha in a “war-related” job that kept him out of the military — temporarily.
In time, the draft board came calling.
“I had taken the aviation cadet test ... and had a good score, so I ended up in flying school,” Miller said.
He attended air intelligence school and eventually become part of the Army Air Force as a bombardier and navigator on B-29s.
By then, the war was winding down. But Miller liked military life, so he stayed in the Air Force and was still serving in 1950 when the United States came to the defense of South Korea against North Korean forces.
His unit was stationed in Japan and flying bombing missions over North Korea.
On Miller’s first mission in July 1950, he and the 10 fellow crewmen were on a mission when “all of a sudden, there was a noise.”
“We believe something hit the aircraft,” Miller said.
The pilot flew the plane over the Sea of Japan and, once they were sure they over open water, they dropped — or attempted to drop — their 20 bombs, Miller said.
“Six of the bombs didn’t go out,” he added. “One or more exploded.”
With the alarm bell ringing, Miller “got up off the floor, got out the door and opened his parachute.”
“There was a lot of fire and smoke coming up from the plane, which went into a spin before going into the water,” he said. “I prepared to land in the fire, but by the time I landed, there was no fire.”
Once Miller hit the water, he stripped off his parachute, inflated his life vest and “started looking for other people,” he said.
He eventually spotted another survivor who had an inflatable dinghy. Miller made his way to the man, and in time, three more survivors joined them.
“It was just a one-man raft,” Miller said. “I was half in the water.”
They did spot another body, Miller said, but, unfortunately, the remaining members of the crew must have gone down with the plane.
Floating around the Sea of Japan isn’t high on anyone’s list of pleasurable activities, especially when a shark is lurking about.
Such was the case that summer day when Miller and his fellow crash survivors clung to life.
Luckily, the men carried shark repellent, which they dissolved in the water.
“That’s the only one we saw,” Miller said. “The Japanese say the water is too cool (for sharks).”
Miller estimates that he and his fellow survivors were around 100 miles from land. The sun gradually moved from east to west, sending its scorching rays down on the victims.
Finally, hope appeared on the horizon in the form of a fishing boat.
“We held the co-pilot up on the dinghy so he could wave at the ship,” Miller said. “The sweetest words I ever heard were, ‘It’s turning toward us.’ ”
By the time the men were picked up, the day had turned to twilight.
“I was shaken pretty bad ... and suffering from shock,” Miller said.
The men were returned to their base in Japan, and Miller was sent to a hospital in the states.
Despite his ordeal, Miller enjoyed being in the military and passed on the opportunity to return to civilian life after World War II, he said.
“I loved the Service,” he added.
Miller was assigned to the Defense Intelligence Agency and was relocated every time the Cold War started heating up, he said. Often, his wife and family went with him.
Among the places where they lived were Japan; Vietnam; Russia; Puerto Rico; Spokane, Washington; the Strategic Air Command base in Omaha; and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
After 30 years of service, Miller retired as a lieutenant colonel. By then, he said, he was ready to get out from behind his desk and work with his hands.
In 1975, the couple moved to an acreage near Wisner where, for 16 years, they sold apples and grew beans and corn.
Operating an orchard is “labor intensive,” he said.
They moved to Norfolk in 2002. His wife, Bettie, died last January. The couple, who were married Aug. 10, 1946, at the Grand Island Air Force Base, have three sons, David and Judi of Lawrence, Kansas; Dennis and Cathie of Estes Park, Colorado; and Dale and Mary of Palmyra.
During his years in the military, Miller received two Bronze Stars, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Air Force Commendation medal twice, Purple Heart and 13 other service awards and decorations.