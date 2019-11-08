Once-beaten Diller-Odell sweeps Cedar Catholic

LINCOLN - Battle-tested Hartington Cedar Catholic led late in the first and third sets, but fell in straight sets to second-seeded Diller-Odell, 25-23, 25-19, 25-22 in the semifinals of the Class D1 state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The 32-1 Griffins had dropped just six sets all season and featured 6-foot-1 freshman Karli Heidemann, who was as good as advertised. The outside hitter finished with a match-high 18 kills and four service aces, and proved to be difference-maker particularly in the first and third sets.
Cedar Catholic, which had earned Class C2 state runner-up honors the past two seasons ended up falling short of its goal of playing in the state championship match for a third straight year.
“We got, not all the way to where we wanted to but they were in the place they wanted to be,” Cedar Catholic coach Denae Buss said. “We were right in those sets. We've just got to finish them out.”
Tori Arens' service ace gave the Trojans a 23-22 lead in the first set but Diller-Odell followed a time out with two kills and an Addison Heidemann ace to close out set one.
The Trojans looked to level the score in the second set and Abigail Hochstein's kill tied it at 13. But the Griffins followed with a 5-0 run that included three Karli Heidemann kills and two Cedar attack errors to gain control on the way to a 25-19 second set win.
Cedar wasn't about to mail in the third set. A Hochstein service ace had the Trojans on top 18-12 but as with the first two sets, the Griffins had an answer.
Emily Swanson's tip kill triggered a 10-1 run and by the time one of the Griffins was called for a net violation, Diller-Odell led 22-20.
Another Tori Arens service ace and Griffin attack error tied it at 22 but Diller-Odell would score the final three points with two kills and a Cedar Catholic attack error for the set and match.
“I feel like we were ready,” Cedar Catholic middle hitter Kenlee Goeden said. “ On the court, they kept hitting hard balls at us. We picked a lot of them up, but we just didn't pull through.”
Buss felt her players were a little unsure of themselves. “Yesterday (in the win over Chambers/Wheeler Central), we were very confident in ourselves but at times today, we just weren't confident.”
Both Buss and Goeden agreed they were happy to have one more chance to play in Saturday's third-place match.
“I think they're going to cry about it now, and we're going to pick ourselves up and give it a good go tomorrow,” Buss said.
“We've had a long ride,” Goeden said. “We've gone to state ever since I was a freshman. We've made a ton of memories on the way. We want to show people what we're made of. We'll be going for third place and I have no doubt in my mind we can do that.”
The 19-13 Trojans will take on top-seeded and 31-2 Pleasanton for third at Lincoln East. The Bulldogs were upset in the other semifinal by defending Class D1 state champion Fremont Bergan. First serve is set for Saturday at 1p.m.
D-O defeats HCC 25-23, 25-29, 25-22
Hartington Cedar Catholic (19-13): Megan Heimes 14d; Laney Kathol 5k; Brynn Wortmann 5k, 1b, 3a, 5d, 1s; Aiden Wortmann 1k, 1b, 2d, 26s; 12 Kenlee Goeden 8k, 1s; Abigail Hochstein 10k, 2a, 7d; Tori Arens 1a, 3d; Brooklyn Kuehn 4k, 1b, 1s.
Diller-Odell (35-1): Mackenzie Vitosh 7k, 1b, 2a, 6d, 1s; Emily Swanson 7k; Addison Heidemann 2k, 1b, 3a. 8d, 29s; Ava Lovitt 2k, 1b, 4d, 4s; Kyleigh Barnts 4d; Madelyn Meyerle 1a, 8d; Karli Heidemann 18k, 1b, 4a, 5d, 1s.