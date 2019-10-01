Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities.

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Albion 0.17 Airport

Atkinson 0.50 Harold Frickel

Bancroft 0.58 Dennis Zavadil

Battle Creek 0.63 Mike Fleer

Belden 1.10 Cathy Huetig

Coleridge 0.96 Elroy Hefner

Creighton 1.52 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 1.00 John Carman

Hartington 0.90 Steve Seim

Hoskins 0.60 Mike Deck

Howells 0.30 Pat Jakubowksi

Laurel 1.25 Verneal Gade

Leigh, 3½ miles north 0.10 Mike Kabes

Lynch, 5 miles northwest 0.50 Marita Placek

Madison, 5 miles east 0.83 Gene Trine

Neligh 0.67 Richard Sanne

Newman Grove 0.30 Keith Jacobson

Norfolk, airport 0.20 National Weather Service

Norfolk, north central 0.55 Walter Haase

Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.24 Jim Bahm

Norfolk, 14 miles southeast 0.60 Kathleen Timperley

Oakdale 1.23 Russell Milliken

O’Neill 0.29 Airport

Osmond 0.94 Glen Emery

Pierce 0.77 Gary Zimmer

Randolph 1.80 Gail Bazata

Tilden 1.10 Duane Warneke

Valentine 0.17 Airport

Wayne trace Airport

