Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities.
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Albion 0.17 Airport
Atkinson 0.50 Harold Frickel
Bancroft 0.58 Dennis Zavadil
Battle Creek 0.63 Mike Fleer
Belden 1.10 Cathy Huetig
Coleridge 0.96 Elroy Hefner
Creighton 1.52 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 1.00 John Carman
Hartington 0.90 Steve Seim
Hoskins 0.60 Mike Deck
Howells 0.30 Pat Jakubowksi
Laurel 1.25 Verneal Gade
Leigh, 3½ miles north 0.10 Mike Kabes
Lynch, 5 miles northwest 0.50 Marita Placek
Madison, 5 miles east 0.83 Gene Trine
Neligh 0.67 Richard Sanne
Newman Grove 0.30 Keith Jacobson
Norfolk, airport 0.20 National Weather Service
Norfolk, north central 0.55 Walter Haase
Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.24 Jim Bahm
Norfolk, 14 miles southeast 0.60 Kathleen Timperley
Oakdale 1.23 Russell Milliken
O’Neill 0.29 Airport
Osmond 0.94 Glen Emery
Pierce 0.77 Gary Zimmer
Randolph 1.80 Gail Bazata
Tilden 1.10 Duane Warneke
Valentine 0.17 Airport
Wayne trace Airport