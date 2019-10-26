LYONS - Defense didn't win the game.
But it definitely sealed it.
Oakland-Craig turned Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur away on downs and forced and recovered a Wolverine fumble on its final two defensive possessions to seal an unbeaten regular season with a 40-30 win here Friday.
"I was anxious to see what would happen when we got hit in the mouth - when the other team is making plays. It's been pretty easy for us this year. We haven't been in a four-quarter game," Oakland-Craig coach Joe Anderson said. "I love the way our guys responded, and our defense found a way to come up with a big stop at the end. The fourth-down stop was kind of a game-changer."
Moments after the Knights had gone ahead 32-30 when Caden Nelson reached the end zone from 3 yards out, BRLD - which had converted a pair of fourth downs on previous scoring drives - was stopped two yards short on a fourth-and-four play from the Oakland-Craig 35.
That led to a 10-yard touchdown run by Ian Lundquist to put the Knights (9-0) ahead 40-30 with 4:32 remaining.
BRLD, though, had a first down at Oakland-Craig's 15-yard line on its next possession before the Knights defense came up big again.
This time, 230-pound senior Laurence Brands fell on a Wolverine fumble with 3:26 left that allowed the Knights to run out the clock.
"We knew this was going to be a four-quarter game. It's kind of a rivalry game, being right down the road, and those games are always close," Anderson said. "When they've got the talent they have over there - they're scary on offense. We needed this. We know how to respond now when things aren't going our way."
It was senior quarterback Will Gatzemeyer who fumbled the ball, but that may have been his only blemish of the night.
Gatzemeyer finished 15 of 20 for 245 yards and a pair of touchdowns passing while carrying the ball 14 times for 86 yards and two more touchdowns. His two-yard score with 7:40 remaining in the first half gave the Wolverines (8-1) an 18-16 lead, and they didn't relinquish it until Nelson's touchdown run with 9:37 remaining.
"The kid can play. Kid can play. He's fun," BRLD coach Dan Maresh said. "I've coached him for three years as a starter, and he's special. I'm proud of him."
Playing without one of his top weapons in junior receiver Lucas Vogt, Gatzemeyer's cupboard was far from bare as Jaxon Johnson caught five passes for 122 yards and Dylan Beutler hauled in five catches for 105 yards.
Johnson scored the Wolverines' initial touchdown on a 65-yard bomb from Gatzemeyer with Beutler hauling in a 30-yard touchdown catch that gave the Wolverines a 24-16 lead with 44 seconds left in the first half.
But BRLD went 0 for 5 on two-point conversions with the Knights making good on all five of their tries.
"Every Thursday, we work on our two-point conversion plays. You've got to execute down there," Anderson said of the Knights' work offensively.
And defensively?
"We talk about sudden change. They score a touchdown, and a lot of times people's heads drop," Anderson said. "Our defense really stepped up big on those two-point conversions. They were getting chunks down the field, but they got down to the 3 and we were able to stop them every time."
Jaron Meyer led the Knights' 342-yard rushing attack with 123 yards on nine carries, while Ian Lundquist added 105 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Quarterback Colton Thomsen - who was 8 of 11 for 112 yards - rushed the ball nine times for 40 yards and two scores.
Senior Kobe Lyons complemented the Wolverines passing game with 145 yards on 27 carries, but they were unable to reach the end zone again after his two-yard touchdown run put them ahead 30-24 with 3:29 remaining in the third quarter.
The season will continue for both teams Friday in the opening round of the Class C2 playoffs.
"Let's hope something like this (game) shapes out down the road. I'm not sure how the brackets will end up and kids get hurt and all kinds of things can happen," Maresh said. "Whoever we draw, let's hopefully get past that one, get a little healthier and see where we go."
Oakland-Craig (9-0) 8 8 8 16 - 40
BRLD (8-1) 12 12 6 0 - 30
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
O-C: Colton Thomsen 1 run (Jaron Meyer run), 7:39
BRLD: Jaxon Johnson 65 pass from Will Gatzemeyer (run failed), 7:00
BRLD: Gatzemeyer 2 run (pass failed), 2:44
SECOND QUARTER
O-C: Ian Lundquist 21 run (Thomsen run), 11:26
BRLD: Gatzemeyer 2 run (pass failed), 7:40
BRLD: Dylan Beutler 30 pass from Gatzemeyer (run failed), :44
THIRD QUARTER
O-C: Caden Nelson 3 run (Thomsen run), 9:37
O-C: Lundquist 10 run (Thomsen run), 4:32