An O’Neill man is beginning his quest to create a national park in the Valentine area.
Larry Wewel grew up on a small cattle ranch in Rock County where he learned to appreciate the outdoors. Now as a 78-year-old man, he still appreciates and wants to protect nature. “I’ve always been an environmentalist,” Wewel said. “An awareness of the land is very important to me.”
With this passion, he wants to make a Great Plains National Park, which would span 175,000 acres and include sections of the Niobrara River, as well as sections of Cherry County.
The Niobrara River is known for its vast Sandhills, wildlife and plants, as well as a high number of buffalo. Wewel believes that this section of the state is worthy of the highest designation of protection.
“I hate to say this Grand Canyon, but what we have to offer is so much more spectacular and you can get up-close and personal with it,” he said.
The inspiration for this project is not only his appreciation for the land, but for the economic impact that the park could have for the state.
In 2018, 318 million people visited the national parks in the United States, according to the National Park Service. This contributed $40.1 billion to the nation’s economy.
“This project, once it’s implemented, would be the biggest financial development in the state in the history of Nebraska,” Wewel said.
The small towns that people have to drive through to this park would benefit, he said.
“If they buy a tank of gas or get a cold drink, they’re going to benefit,” Wewel said.
If the idea for a park passes, then the state also would receive more tourism than it has ever seen, according to Wewel.
“If this was designated and operated as a national park, you could expect to have a half million people who aren’t now coming to Nebraska and visiting that area,” he said. “They would spend a lot of money, and that will reduce our need to have higher property tax because the treasury would be filled up with sales tax because of all their expenditures that they make while in the state.”
But the land and its resources are not up for grabs. Since the National Park System is owned by the federal government, the land would have to be given to that high level of government by the current owners.
“The ideal goal would be to give the whole package (of land) to the United States as a gift from the state of Nebraska, if the Congress and president would just designate it as a national park and operate it as such,” Wewel said.
This is more easily said than done because of the vast amount of privately owned land that runs along the river. If landowners are not willing to give up their land for the cause, then Wewel would run into problems with his plan.
“It’s not in my tool box to use eminent domain,” Wewel said, “even if it would be in the best interest of every single citizen in the state of Nebraska to do this.”
With a long process ahead of him, he is prepared to put in the work to catch the attention of the state.
“I think the time is absolutely right,” he said. “Honestly, at this point, I’m kind of the front of it, but there are people who help me tremendously behind the scene.”
Eventually, he hopes to turn this into the majority of the state being on his team, he said.
With the dream in its infancy, Wewel has spent most of his time raising awareness of his idea, which includes talking to state senators, county representatives, clubs and locals from the Valentine area.
“I would really like everyone in the state to know about this,” he said.
Having received questions about his intentions from multiple people, Wewel said he is not going to benefit a nickel.
“All I want to do is bring this about,” Wewel said. “What a fantastic legacy for every Nebraskan to be a part of that. To have been a part in giving that piece of land to the federal government as a park.”