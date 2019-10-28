NSAA rules need revision

Throughout my experiences with the American high school, I’ve come to dislike plenty of rules. However, I realize that these rules have been put in place for specific reasons. Many rules, such as dress codes or acceptable usage of cell phones during school, vary from school to school, but there are several rules that go above those set in place by one’s school. Rules put in place by the NSAA.
The NSAA, or the Nebraska State Activities Association, states their mission is to have uniformity between all high schools in regards to competitions. In addition, the NSAA has many rules about transfers within districts.
For me, this isn’t a problem, seeing as I have gone to West Point-Beemer Public for my entire academic career. Sadly, this is a very real issue for students who have transferred — students like Reece Snodgrass.
The NSAA states that in order for a student to be eligible to participate in varsity competition after a transfer, they had to have been on the May 1 transfer list, or transfer out of their original district.
Sadly for Reece, she transferred to West Point-Beemer from Guardian Angels Central Catholic, both in West Point. In addition, she transferred to WPB after starting at GACC this past year. According to the bylaws of the NSAA, students that transfer within their district or aren’t on the May 1st list must wait 90 school days before returning to their participation. For Reece, this is currently January 21, 2020, but it may change depending on days our school calls off.
Because of these rules, Reece is unable to play varsity volleyball or perform with One Act. In addition, she must sit out the first few games of her basketball season. “I’ve spent almost an entire year waiting to be able to do something,” said Reece. She transferred to GACC from public her freshman year, and transferred back to public this year, so she had to wait 90 days then and 90 days now.
Even though this rule doesn’t affect me, it still affects one of my best friends, which makes me have a strong opinion on it. That being said, if I could get rid of one rule within school, it would be the NSAA’s harsh transfer policies.
I realize that the NSAA is trying to provide uniformity between schools and prevent things like recruiting, but these rules are still unnecessary. Many students transfer schools out of necessity, and for some, it seems like the NSAA doesn’t understand this.
For many kids, playing a sport or performing on stage is just a fun hobby, but for others, its far more. Teens these days face a lot of stress and many of them choose to get rid of it through participating in activities of their choice.
Transferring is possibly one of the most stressful events a student can go through during their high school career, and not being able to relieve this stress how one chooses can be extremely disheartening.
Despite the hardships Reece has faced, she still remains one of the most positive people I have ever met. “Reece is a very hard worker, she’s sweet, she’s been one of my best friends ever since I was little, and she deserves the chance to play,” said West Point Public junior, Sidney Swanson.
I understand the importance of this rule, but still think Reece shouldn’t have to suffer for something that was necessary for her to do. Rules are rules, but some are meant to be broken, or at least in this case, changed.