Building permits NDN

Commercial

MasTec Network Solutions, Norfolk Extended Lodging, 1231 W. Omaha Ave., add RRH and DC line to existing communication tower; Nabholz Construction Services, AT&T-Maureen Cardinallo, 2019 Krenzien Drive, Suite B, construction to fit out an existing building; Strive Communities, Strive Communities, 2304 N. Eastwood, permit to install freestanding sign;

Love Signs, Veterans Iowa Nebraska, 3204 Raasch Drive, installation of two on-premise signs; Love Signs, Jazzercise, 708 W. Benjamin Ave., installation of one on-premise building sign; Tru Home Renovation, Khim Lim, 818 S. 13th St., construct for an addition on commercial building; Love Signs, Verizon, 506 S. 13th St., Suite 100, installation of one on-premise building sign.

Residential

Neemeyer Restorations, Jason Doele, 2304 Hardison Drive, construct to rebuild existing deck; Randy Matteo, Randy Matteo, 2200 N. 49th St., construction to build detached garage; Lance Conroy, Lance Conroy, 120 Morningside Drive, construction to build detached building;

Archers Home Improvement, Tom Anderson, 2001 Alaska Ave., construct to rebuild existing deck; Jerry Pospisil, Jerry Pospisil, 305 S. Eastwood, construct for detached garage; Quality Storage Buildings, Sandy Wolfe, 2306 Random Road, construction for pre-built shed set on slab; Eagle Home Inspections and Repair, Jennifer Olson, 503 N. Boxelder, construction to build front deck;

Strive Communities, Strive Communities, 2304 N. Eastwood, Lot 46, demolition of trailer in lot 46 of Country Village; John Pospichal, John Pospichal, 207 W. Spruce Ave., construct a privacy fence by patio; Thrasher Basement Systems, Kenneth Rozmiarek, 209 S. Willow St., installation of eight power braces for bowing walls; Clausen Brothers Construction, Independent Housing, 1700 W. Pasewalk Ave., construct for an addition; Matthew 25 Holdings, Michael Onnen, 704 Koenigstein Ave., construction for new entry steps;

B L Construction, Renee Halsey, 402 Ridgeway Drive, construction to replace existing deck; Story Construction, Matt Wilke, 2501 W. Omaha Ave., construction for interior finish; Thrasher Basement Systems, Andy and Kim Pfister, 1105 Glenmore Drive, installation of support for bowing basement walls; Tyler Godfrey, Tyler Godfrey, 1920 N. 49th St., construction to build new single-family dwelling; Dallas McKellips, Dallas McKellips, 808 Forest Drive, permit to construct a new single-family dwelling; Kerry and Lane Werner Construction, Barb and Kerry Werner, 604 N. 34th St., new single-family dwelling;

Archers Home Improvement, Loren Janssen, 1310 Parkview Drive, construct to repair north wall of foundation; Whitecliff Development, Whitecliff Development, 1118 W. Meadow Ridge Road, new single-family dwelling attached; Whitecliff Development, Whitecliff Development, 1120 W. Meadow Ridge Road, new single-family dwelling attached; Whitecliff Development, Whitecliff Development, 1121 W. Meadow Ridge Road, new single-family dwelling attached; Whitecliff Development, Whitecliff Development, 1123 W. Meadow Ridge Road, new single-family dwelling attached;

Thrasher Basement Systems, Ronald and Brenda Hendren, 1216 N. Ninth St., construct to install braces and smartjacks; Norfolk Construction, Omar Martinez, 116 Miller, demolition of home; Sequenzia and Sons, Strive Communities, 2304 N. Eastwood, Lot 29, construct to add deck and ramp on mobile home; Sequenzia and Sons, Strive Communities, 2304 N. Eastwood, Lot 24, construct to add two decks on mobile home; Sequenzia and Sons, Strive Communities, 2304 N. Eastwood, Lot 5, construct to add two decks on mobile home;

Sequenzia and Sons, Strive Communities, 2304 N. Eastwood, Lot 4A, construct to add two decks on mobile home; Sequenzia and Sons, Strive Communities, 2304 N. Eastwood, Lot 51, construct to add two decks on mobile home; Sequenzia and Sons, Strive Communities, 2304 N. Eastwood, Lot 39, construct to add two decks on mobile home; Sequenzia and Sons, Strive Communities, 2304 N. Eastwood, Lot 12, construct to add two decks on mobile home; Ken Funk Construction, Ken Funk, 709 Logan St., construct new single-family dwelling; Whitecliff Development, Whitecliff Development, 1901 Windsor Way, new single-family dwelling;

BDB Waterproofing and Foundation, Ken and Barb Blum, 601 Magnet St., installation of wall anchors and waterproofing; C&C Builders, Lamont and Karen Johnson, 1005 N. 18th St., construct/replace deck; Archers Home Improvement, Bonnell Penne, 2218 W. Norfolk Ave., construct to install egress window; K&G Construction, Lynette Pavlik, 908 Koenigstein Ave., construct to add sunroom on house; Bolin Construction, Mark and Sherry Raders, 1223 Lodgeview Drive, construct to finish basement.

