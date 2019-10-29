Northeast Community College students studying to be wind turbine technicians received a chance to literally learn the ins and outs of a turbine Monday morning.
Instructors John Liewer and Nate Simpson led about a dozen students in attaching a part of the rotor known as the hub to a nacelle, the box-like part of the turbine at the top of the tower that houses the electrical generator.
Students lifted the hub, which weighs more than 10,000 pounds, according to Liewer, with a small crane and attached it from the inside of the nacelle with bolts.
The equipment used in the demonstration was donated earlier this year by NextEra Energy, a Florida-based energy company that runs the Sholes Wind Farm in rural Wayne County. The equipment itself is from a decommissioned NextEra Energy wind turbine originally operated in Minnesota.
NextEra Energy has established a connection with Northeast Nebraska and Northeast Community College since establishing the Sholes Wind Farm.
Philip Clement, a project director for NextEra Energy, said the partnership between the company and Northeast Community College has already proven fruitful, as two graduates have been hired to work at the wind farm.
He said Northeast has established itself as one of the premier programs for those looking to work in the wind industry.
“We evaluate schools across the country, and Northeast is one of the top,” Clement said. “It’s a special place here.”
Clement was also joined by Josh Moenning — the mayor of Norfolk and director of New Power Nebraska, a coalition that promotes wind energy development in the state.
The wind energy program began in 2009, Liewer said. In its 10 years now, there have been about 100 students total. Not all of them graduated or completed the program, but many have gone on to work in wind farms locally and across the country.
Liewer, who started teaching for Northeast in 2012, said the wind technician program isn’t the only community college program to teach about the wind industry, but it’s the only college training specifically for technicians in Nebraska.
Technicians are responsible for maintaining and repairing turbines at wind farms, working with complex machinery often at great heights and in confined spaces.
But the job is in such high demand that some Northeast students don’t even stay for the full two years to complete their degree, receiving job offers after just their freshman year.
Not only are the jobs in high demand, the positions are often well-paid, with a median salary of about $52,000, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.