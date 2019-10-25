MADISON — A woman described by law enforcement as having a pattern of starting things on fire was sentenced Wednesday in district court here on an arson charge.
Rhonda E. Mora, 30, Norfolk, had previously pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree arson in relation to an incident in Norfolk that occurred earlier this year.
According to court records, Norfolk police were called to 2000 Parker Circle on April 2 to check welfare after a 911 hang-up.
The call came from a man’s phone, and that man lived at the address.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with the man, who advised there was a mattress on fire in the garage. They found the mattress to be smoldering but no longer on fire.
An officer spoke with the man about what had happened. The man stated that he and Mora had been “fighting all the time,” and the she had earlier threatened him saying, “today was his last day.”
He further stated that after he had gone to bed, he had seen Mora in his room. He said as he was about to fall asleep, he woke up and found his mattress to be on fire.
Mora was arrested on charges of first-degree arson and terroristic threats. Upon being interviewed by the Norfolk police, she denied setting the mattress on fire.
Mora also claimed that the victim in the arson incident had assaulted her.
In the affidavit for arrest, additional information noted that Mora had previously started a fire in a roommate’s closet and “Rhonda has a pattern of starting things on fire.”
In court Wednesday, Judge James Kube asked Mora if she set fire to the mattress.
Mora said she did not, even though she had pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted first-degree arson.
Mora’s attorney, Chelsey Hartner with the Madison County Public Defender’s Office, called Mora’s grandfather to the witness stand.
Gerald Charging Hawk told the court that he would be willing to provide a place for Mora to stay if she was given a term of probation. He said he would provide a very secure home and would not allow drugs or alcohol to be present.
Further, Charging Hawk stated that Mora would be a big asset to her family, as she was needed in helping to care for a school age boy as well as for her parents.
Madison County Deputy Attorney Matthew Kiernan did not have any cross-examination.
However, while not making any specific recommendation on sentencing, he did make several comments.
Kiernan pointed out that another individual living in the house at the time of the mattress fire had told police he had seen Mora burning a table and some papers with a blow torch on the night of the incident.
Mora also changed her shirt from when officers first arrived at the house to when they questioned her. Kiernan said officers secured a warrant and found the first shirt she was wearing, which smelled strongly of smoke and burning.
He said Mora’s story to law enforcement of what happened the night in question changed several times.
“The PSI (pre-sentence investigation) places (Mora) in the unusual category of very high risk for recidivism. ... It’s very concerning that she’s not accepting any responsibility. This was a life-threatening crime, and is should be treated as such,” Kiernan said.
Hartner said it was important to remember that nobody saw the mattress being lit on fire. However, Mora was aware of all of the factors Kiernan had discussed and knew that she likely would have been convicted.
“She decided ultimately prior that that, she wanted a deal. She wanted to get it over with, accept her punishment,” Hartner said.
Mora had also been accepted to stay at the Norfolk Rescue Mission in Norfolk, Hartner said, so she would have two options on where to stay. She also would have services made available to her through the Ponca Tribe, including evaluations and counseling.
“She’s willing to comply with all probation requirements. ... She is asking the court to consider probation in this case, or a short jail sentence or time served. The victim wasn’t injured — he woke up and got the fire out. There were no injuries or damages other than the mattress,” Hartner said.
When given the opportunity to address the court, Mora declined.
Just prior to sentencing, Judge Kube said he believed Mora had committed the arson.
“I don’t think you would have plead guilty to this if you hadn’t. ... I am glad that nobody got hurt, I’m glad they got the mattress out and there wasn’t any extensive damage, but this, no doubt, was a serious offense,” Kube said.
He then sentenced Mora to 3-5 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 204 days previously served. If Mora loses none of her good time, she must serve 18 months, less 204 days, before she is first eligible for parole. She must serve 2½ years, less 204 days, before her mandatory release.
Kube also sentenced others on the following charges:
Burglary
Kyle R. Frieze, 27, Columbus, burglary, attempted possession of methamphetamine, 3-5 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 42 days served, $1,385 in restitution, costs.
Possession of methamphetamine
Tommy S. Parks, 50, Norfolk, possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence, failure to appear, $500 fine, 24 months of SSAS probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 90 days served, license revoked for six months, 90 days of continuous alcohol monitoring (CAM), costs.
False reporting
Armando Anon Astrain, 21, 2601 W. Madison Ave., false reporting, driving under suspension, $400 fine, costs.
Driving under the influence
Anthony Vigil, 57, 1307 Impala Drive, Apt. C, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 10 days served, 18 months of post-release supervision, 15-year license revocation, 120 days of CAM, costs.
Probation violation
Shelby L. Conway, 24, 1204 W. Norfolk Ave., Apt. 301, violation of probation on prior charge of possession of methamphetamine, probation continued with 90 days added, 50 hours of community service, costs.