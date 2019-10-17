MADISON — A Norfolk woman involved in stealing packages this past winter was sentenced to at least six years in prison Wednesday afternoon.
Lacey Cox, 30, had previously been found guilty on multiple charges and was awaiting sentencing in Madison County Jail in July, when she absconded.
At a court hearing July 29, Cox had asked Judge James Kube if she could attend her grandfather’s funeral. The state did not object to a furlough, and Cox was ordered to be released to her mother on July 31 at 9 a.m. and to return to jail at 5 p.m. that day.
However, Cox did not return, and a warrant for her arrest was issued on Aug. 5.
Cox was later arrested and returned to jail to await sentencing on the theft charges.
In court Wednesday, Cox was sentenced to 4-5 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections for conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking, and she was given credit for 142 days served. She also was sentenced to one year in prison for criminal impersonation and one year for criminal mischief, giving her a total sentence of 6-7 years in prison, less 142 days.
According to court records, Cox was arrested in January following the theft of a package that contained medicine supplied to the owner by the Veterans Administration, valued at $5,300.
A press release from the Norfolk Police Division said video surveillance captured one female — later identified as co-defendant Brook Brumbaugh, 34, of Norfolk — stealing the package and talking to Cox.
During the investigation, Cox provided a false name and also was arrested on suspicion of criminal impersonation.
While out on bond following her January arrest — but before she was given furlough to attend the funeral in July — Cox was arrested by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office in Woodland Park.
In May, Cox then was taken into custody after she was observed at a residence, as she was known to have a Stanton County arrest warrant for disturbing the peace and a drug violation.
Upon arrest, Cox also was found to have a Dodge County arrest warrant for resisting arrest and 10 Madison County arrest warrants for theft-related charges.
Brumbaugh, the co-defendant in the package theft case, filed bond in February, but she failed to appear at her next court date, and a warrant was issued for her arrest in March.