Norfolk's Blume fires 94 in opening round of state golf

Cold temperatures caused the start to be delayed by an hour-and-a-half, but once they were off the first tee, athletes enjoyed ideal conditions – temperatures in the low 70s and 15 to 20 mile-per-hour west winds - for the opening round of the girls Class A state golf meet on Monday at the Norfolk Country Club.
Norfolk's lone qualifier, Kylie Blume, struggled on the front nine with a 49, but recorded four pars on the back for a 45 and a round of 94.
“My putting was probably the worst part of my game today,” Blume said. “My drives were decent but the rest was just kind of there.”
Norfolk coach Lance Kosch said Blume started out about as bad as she could have. “She started off with an eight and a six and was fortunate to make a six on the second hole,” he said. “I think she had six three-putts on the day, so you take those out and she shoots in the 80s which is where she wants to be shooting.”
Kosch said Blume did play well at times. “She hit the ball pretty well off the tee, but from 50 yards and in is where she struggled, especially with the putter,” he said.
After the first of two rounds, Blume stood in a tie for 39th place in the 75-golfer field. “I wish I would've done better than I did, but there's always tomorrow,” she said.
Omaha Westside sophomore Kaitlyn Hanna held the lead after the opening round with an even par 72, four strokes ahead of Lincoln Southwest's Brynn Sundquist and Papillion-LaVista's Sydney Taake, who were tied for second.
Lincoln Southwest led the team race with a 325, eight shots better than second-place North Platte.
Conditions are expected to be a little cooler on Tuesday with highs in the low 50s.