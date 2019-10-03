Norfolk eighth at conference golf tournament

After two days of rain and cooler conditions than they've played in all season, it was understandable that scores would be higher than usual at the Heartland Athletic Conference girls golf championship Thursday at the Norfolk Country Club.
The evidence was noticeable: just six total golfers finished below 90.
But even in spite of the weather, Norfolk coach Lance Kosch didn't mince words after the Panthers settled for eighth in the 11-team tournament with a score of 442.
“I was hoping that we would shoot around the 400 to 410 ramge, and we were well above that,” Kosch said. “It was a tough day, and I knew the scores would be a little bit higher, but that was higher than what I expected us to shoot. … It's something that I don't really blame the weather on. We just weren't as focused as we needed to be today.”
The conditions didn't seem to bother Lincoln Southwest sophomore Kate Strickland, who won her second consecutive individual gold medal.
Strickland's score of 77 was enough for a four-shot victory over Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X, which also matched the team standings. The Silver Hawks tallied a 354, which was five strokes ahead of the Thunderbolts.
“It does definitely have a special meaning for me because it shows that the hard work is paying off, but at the same time, I'm not living in the moment too much,” Strickland said. “I really need to continue working hard and get better from today.”
Kosch pointed out Kyla Robinson as one of the bright spots for the hosts. Robinson, the team's No. 5 golfer, carded a round of 116, the fourth-best score for the Panthers and good enough to be used for Norfolk's team scoring.
“We used her score as our No. 5 player, and her 116 in these conditions on a tough course was, I believe, her lowest score of the year so far, so that was nice to see,” Kosch said. “She's been really consistent all year, and to come out and shoot her best score of the year at the conference championship was great to see.”
Kylie Blume finished with the low round for the hosts. She shot matching 51s for a 102 and finished four strokes away from the top 15 for a medal.
Leah Vanderheiden finished at 110, Paxton Peters tallied a 114, and Mia Bertus rounded out the Panthers with a 119.
“It was a struggle all around for her. It really was,” Kosch said about Blume's round.
The Panthers, along with the rest of the league, turn their attention to the upcoming district tournaments. Norfolk travels Monday to Holmes Golf Course in Lincoln, where it will try to earn a return trip home for the Class A state tournament also hosted by the Norfolk Country Club.
“We know that, in order to get to state – the girls are aware of it, too – we have to beat Lincoln East and Fremont,” Kosch said. “We have to beat them both, because the top two teams (Millard North and Grand Island) are so far ahead.”
Team scores: Lincoln Southwest 354, Lincoln Pius X 359, Kearney 389, Lincoln East 394, Grand Island 396, Lincoln Southeast 404, Fremont 414, Norfolk 442, Lincoln Northeast 452, Lincoln North Star 471, Lincoln High 504.
Top 15 individuals: 1. Strickland, LSW, 77; 2. Kolbas, LPX, 81; 3. Adler, LSW, 82; 4. Maiyo, LSE, 87; 5. Carr, LPX, 87; 6. Sothan, LSE, 88; 7. Edwards, KEA, 92; 8. Kuehn, LPX, 92; 9. White, FRE, 93; 10. Steele, LSW, 94; 11. Zoellner, GI, 94; 12. Pehrson, GI, 95; 13. Knutson, LE, 97; 14. Dumler, LE, 97; 15. Miller, FRE, 98.
Norfolk individuals: Kylie Blume 102, Leah Vanderheiden 110, Paxton Peters 114, Mia Bertus 119, Kyla Robinson 116.