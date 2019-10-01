Norfolk Catholic sweeps Lutheran High

Class C No. 3 Norfolk Catholic overcame a five-point deficit in the second set to sweep Class C No. 4 Lutheran High Northeast 25-18, 26-24 in the final match of a triangular on Tuesday at the Andrews Activity Center on the Lutheran High campus.
Earlier in the evening, Lutheran High topped Crofton 25-17, 25-14 before Norfolk Catholic tripped up the Warriors 25-18, 25-20.
Norfolk Catholic had not played since the previous Tuesday when Mid-State Conference rival, Wayne, swept Knights on the Blue Devils' home court. Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar promised her team that it wouldn't be a an easy week of practice.
Knight outside hitter Hayden Wolf confirmed that it wasn't. “We were pretty disappointed with ourselves, so we worked super hard,” she said. “We knew this was going to be a big week for us and today, with two games, we knew that it was going to be huge, so we came ready to go.”
Bellar felt the Knights accomplished a lot in the last week. “Our girls could have went one of two ways and they decided to go in the right direction and I was proud of them,” she said.
Wolf added, “We just really had to come back together and find that chemistry again, because we kind of lost it in that Wayne game.”
Lutheran High jumped out to a 6-3 lead in the first set before Norfolk Catholic went on a 5-0 run. Abby Miller's kill made it 8-6 Knights.
The Eagles regained the advantage at 9-8 on a Becca Gebhardt service ace, but moments later, Channatee Robles put Catholic ahead to stay – 10-9 – with a kill from the back row.
A 4-1 run gave the Knights some breathing room. Mary Fennessy's service ace put Norfolk Catholic on top 19-14 en route to the 25-18 first-set win.
“I give them credit,” Lutheran High coach Kathy Gebhardt said. “They came out and played very well. They have a big block in the middle and their outsides do some really good things, it's coming at you all the time and it's tough.”
The Eagles looked to equalize in the second set and pair of 4-0 runs had them on top 15-12. Seniors Kendra Rosberg and Morgan Holdorf combined for seven kills and had Lutheran High in front 18-13 when Bellar called timeout.
“I told them we just needed to get through this little rally, pull through and trust each other and do the things that we've been doing,” Bellar said.
Norfolk Catholic scored four of the next five points. A Robles kill pulled the Knights to within 19-17. Then a Chloe Spence kill and Gebhardt service ace had the Eagles up 21-17.
Catholic trailed 22-18 when Wolf recorded one of her match-high 12 kills. Taylor Kautz followed with an ace serve and Fennessy scored on back-to-back short sets from Carly Marshall to tie it at 22.
The Eagles regained the lead on a service error, but the Knights tied it at 23 when Wolf tipped the ball to an empty spot on the floor.
A Lutheran High attack error gave Norfolk Catholic a match point at 24-23, but a Knight attack error knotted it again, this time at 24.
Wolf then rocketed a kill down the line to give Norfolk Catholic a 25-24 advantage, then an Eagle attack attempt sailed long to give the Knights the victory.
“We kind of thought we had a chance to win tonight,” Kathy Gebhardt said. “But, unfortunately, we didn't do everything that we're capable of doing. We just didn't execute all the way around. But, hopefully we learn from this and we keep working to get better.”
After a week off, Bellar said she thought her team brought a lot of energy. “We were working hard, playing hard, scrapping after every ball and talking,” she said. “We did a lot of little things, but a lot of those little things go a long way in the game of volleyball.”
The Knights play at West Point-Beemer on Thursday, then take part in the Columbus Classic tournament on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Lutheran High will take a week off. The Eagles won't play again until next Tuesday when they visit Shelby for a triangular with Clarkson/Leigh and host Shelby-Rising City.
“We've played a lot. Our girls kind of need a break,” Gebhardt said. “It will be good to refocus a little. We're giving them Friday off and hopefully come back next week ready to go.”
Norfolk Catholic defeats Lutheran High Northeast 25-18, 26-24
NC (10-3): Carly Marshall 24s, 6d; Mary Fennessy 3k, 1a, 1b; Anna Neuhalfen 1s, 5d; Abby Miller 2k, 3b; Taylor Kautz 1a, 21d; Hayden Wolf 12k, 22d; Channatee Robles 7k, 1a, 9d; Hannah Wilcox 1k, 1b.
LHNE (16-6): Chloe Spence 1k, 13s, 9d; Maddie Becker 6s, 6d; Kendra Rosberg 4k, 1b; Morgan Holdorf 4k, 2d; Mia Furst 3k, 1s, 2b, 2d; Becca Gebhardt 9k, 2a, 1b, 7d; Aubrey Herbolsheimer 1k; Amber Bockelman 14d; Halle Berner 1s, 46d.
Lutheran High Northeast defeats Crofton 25-17, 25-14
CRO: Ella Wragge 4k; Kaley Einrem 1k, 6s; Taylor Schieffer 1k, 3s; Jayden Jordan 2k, 1a; Alexis Arens 1k, 1s; Lacey Sprakel 1k; Ryah Ostermeyer 1k, 1a, 2b;
LHNE: Chloe Spence 1k, 13s, 1a; Maddie Becker 3s, 2a; Kendra Rosberg 3k, 2s; Morgan Holdorf 1k, 2a; Chloe Bitney 2k; Mia Furst 1k; Becca Gebhardt 7k, 1s; Aubrey Herbolsheimer 7k; Halle Berner 1k, 1a.
Norfolk Catholic defeats Crofton 25-18, 25-20
CRO (7-11): Ella Wragge 1k, 6d; Kaley Einrem 5k, 8s, 2d; Taylor Schieffer 7s, 1d; Alexis Folkers 24d; Cassie Altwine 1s; Jayden Jordan 4k, 4d; Alexis Arens 3k, 2s, 1a, 15d; Lacey Sprakel 2k, 1s; Ryah Ostermeyer 4k, 8d.
NC: Carly Marshall 27s; Mary Fennessy 3k, 2b, 1d; Anna Neuhalfen 5d; Abby Miller 1k, 1b; Taylor Kautz 16d; Hayden Wolf 9k, 1a, 20d; Channatee Robles 16k, 16d; Hannah Wilcos 1d; Elly Piper 1d.