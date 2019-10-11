Norfolk Catholic eyes top-5 finish

The Class C girls golf team championship is wide open. Last year’s co-champion, Ogallala, has everyone back, but the Indians were bumped up to Class B for 2019.
“That gave Class C a huge break,” Battle Creek coach Kyle Finke said. “I look at the district scores and everybody’s really close, so I think it’s just a matter if a team can get hot for two days and play their best golf at the end of the year like you really want to.”
Teams from Battle Creek, Norfolk Catholic and Hartington Cedar Catholic, as well as five individuals — Sydney Erickson of Pierce, Lydia Stenka of Atkinson West Holt, Thurston County’s Emma Beutler and Jazzmin Nolze and Alexandria Jensen of O’Neill — will represent the C-3 district at the Class C girls state golf meet at Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte.
Norfolk Catholic, which finished second in C-3 at Norfolk’s Fair Play Golf Course on Monday, has been one of the area’s top teams all season.
“We won all of our duals that we had and most of the tournaments; we were right there, first or second all the way through,” coach Emily Duncan said.
“Kind of halfway through the season, we knew where we stood. We’ve been playing really consistent golf all year.”
Duncan turns to senior Anna Kassmeier for both leadership and low scores. Kassmeier tied for 16th at last year’s state meet and finished 39th as a sophomore in 2017.
“I’ve been with her since she was a freshman — I was a volunteer coach her freshman year,” Duncan said. “Watching her grow through all four years has been amazing.
“She’s very consistent, a great athlete, great leader and good role model for my younger golfers.”
Senior Hanna Neeson, who tied for 48th at state last year, is the Knights’
No. 2 despite playing the game for just two years. “Her scoring has really improved from last year to this year,” Duncan said. “She’s dropped 10 to 12 strokes off her scores.”
Junior Kalee Gilsdorf is Norfolk Catholic’s No. 3. Duncan said she’s been scoring consistently in the 100-to-105 range. “My goal for my 3 and 4 was 110 all year,” she said.
Duncan said No. 4 Carly Thramer knows if she struggles on the front nine, she’ll come back and score well on the back nine. “She’s gotten down into the 40s three times this season, and she knows that she has it in her to be able to do that.”
Kalea Fischer rounds out the Knights’ state-bound squad. “She just started playing golf in June,” Duncan said. “Seeing her from day one to where she is right now has been a big growth for her.”
Duncan feels her team has the ability to do well in North Platte. “If we play our normal averages, we should put ourselves in good position to be in the top five.”
Battle Creek’s Finke feels his district-championship team has the ability to be in the mix on Tuesday. “We’re just hoping to keep the ball in play and give ourselves chances on the green,” he said.
The Lake Maloney course is the same one used for the Class C tournament in 2016 when the Bravettes finished as state runners-up.
Finke said it reminds him of Battle Creek’s home course: Evergreen Hills. “It’s kind of a links-style course,” he said. “There’s some prairie grass in between fairways and so hopefully, we’ll feel a little bit like home out there.”
The Bravettes’ No. 1, senior Kylee McLean, has experience playing Lake Maloney. She was on the varsity as a freshman in 2016 and finished 29th at last year’s state meet.
“She’s had a really good senior year,” Finke said. “She’s due to have a breakout tournament and we’ve got one left, so hopefully she can get it done there.”
Finke said No. 2 Megan Lutt has come into her own late in the season. “She was trying to break a number and we finally broke through,” he said. “She won the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge invite with a 91 and survived a three-hole playoff.”
Sophomore Meghan McCracken is Battle Creek’s No. 3. “We had some swing issues early,” Finke said. “But we think we’ve got those fixed. Now she’s really driving the ball very well.”
Junior Emma Wilkinson, the Bravettes’ No. 4, is on the varsity for the second straight year. Finke said she’s improved her play as the season has progressed, and No. 5 Joslyn Hrabanek is a converted softball player.
“She was looking for a fall sport and so we gave it a shot last year and she’s really improved from last year to this year,” Finke said.
Battle Creek has recorded scores of 382, 385 and 387 this season, and Finke feels his squad has the talent to compete for team and individual hardware.
“I think we’re tournament-tested and hopefully, we can go out there and prove we’ve got what it takes and put together two good rounds and we’ll see what happens,” he said.
Maize Christensen leads Hartington Cedar Catholic to the state meet after finishing seventh in the district with a score of 98. Christensen and her teammates — Rebekah Kleinschmit, Delayne Sudbeck, Lauren Heine and Grace Biltoft — look to play consistent golf on Monday and Tuesday in hopes of finishing toward the top of the leader board.
Pierce’s Erickson ran away from the district field on Monday by firing a round of 86. The Bluejay tied for ninth in last year’s state tournament, which was shortened to one day because of the weather. She also finished 30th as a sophomore.
West Holt’s Stenka — the district runner-up — will have good chance to improve on her 68th-place performance at state from a year ago.
Thurston County teammates Beutler and Nolze both broke 100 in the district meet and could compete for a medal at state. The same is true for Jensen, who will carry O’Neill’s colors on the western Nebraska course.