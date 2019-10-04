The group is called Brave Girls, but it also helps produce confident, connected and creative girls.
At least that’s the impact the group had on Josie Hansen, a participant who is a sophomore at Norfolk High School this year.
The group of high school girls meets every other Thursday for dinner and activities like self-defense sessions, yoga and sweatshirt-making. Hansen’s favorite was making self-care boxes filled with candles, a journal and nail polish, all covered in motivational quotes.
“I put what I liked, a lot of diamonds and everything, in there,” she said. “I drew on it — you got to make the box how you wanted it to be.”
But it’s about more than the activity, she said, how it can draw group members closer together. There are about 15 to 20 participants each week.
“It got to bring all of us Brave Girls together, get to know more people and talk to more people,” she said. “Just have everyone come together and have fun and forget about everything, your problems. Do something new.”
Hansen said she’s noticed a difference in her perspective after joining Brave Girls, which is a collaboration between the Norfolk Arts Center and The Zone. She’s learned firsthand things like the Golden Rule.
“They have a really good impact on a lot of kids,” she said. “It helped me with my schooling, home life, how to handle things. The Brave Girls … gets me to have more friends and to get into a routine of being around more people.”
THE GROUP is one of many initiatives from the Norfolk Arts Center that is possible through United Way funding, said executive director Denice Hansen (no relation). It also provides Alternatives for Success, Mosaic and other community outreach.
And there’s another important reason for the art center’s partnership, she said: The recognition of being affiliated with a United Way organization.
“It allows us to have outreach — it’s a big factor — but having those credentials when we’re applying for grants and funds, having the credibility of being a United Way agency is a key factor in a lot of our funding,” Denice Hansen said. “... It’s 4% of our annual budget but because it opens up a lot of doors, it really grows a lot bigger.”
The Norfolk Arts Center serves people in a 50-mile radius, especially with its theater program, she said.
“We’re always trying to broaden our reach with youth and education systems, that would probably be one of the big things,” she said. “As other resources and educators are being squeezed of resources, financial support — that’s where we’re trying to fill that gap and make sure the arts are present in all students’ lives.”
This is crucial because the arts help in all aspects of their lives, she said.
“A student that has a background in the arts does better in all aspects of their grades, has better test scores, is more engaged, will go out into the world and be a better citizen ... it ripples out from there,” she said.
An example is an acrylic pour class for the Brave Girls group, Denice Hansen said. The center provided students with an experience they might not have otherwise had, learning a special skill and working on an artistic medium more expensive than pen and paper.
Plus, she echoed what Josie Hansen said about the emotional benefits.
“The class provides a safe space for the girls to be able to connect,” Denice Hansen said. “As you’re working on the project, you see what they’re going through and connect (and) realize we’re not so different.”
The outreach programs affect thousands every year, thanks to help from the United Way. Denice Hansen urged Northeast Nebraskans to help out and contribute if they can.
“There are a lot of great agencies doing great work, including the art center,” she said. “Supporting the nonprofits in your community is really important because they’re uplifting everybody … making sure everyone has equal opportunities is important to a successful and well-balanced community.”
Administrator: Denice Hansen, executive director
What services does your agency provide and who generally does it serve? The Norfolk Arts Center is a nonprofit community-centered arts organization dedicated to meeting the needs of our community by presenting the arts in all their variety. We offer visual arts exhibitions, performing arts events and arts education opportunities every month of the year for the enjoyment, education and enlightenment of Norfolk’s residents and visitors of all ages.
In what way does the United Way assist you? The United Way financially supports the Norfolk Arts Center’s education and community outreach programs to ensure that all of NAC’s educational offerings are available for every Norfolk resident, independent of their family’s financial circumstance. One example of United Way support in action is the visual arts gallery. This space welcomes all to experience artists of a variety of media and backgrounds and is always free and open to the public. Every sector of the community can be found taking in the beauty of the gallery art.
Additionally, the arts center collaborates with many community service groups and nonprofit organizations to work directly with underserved youths and families and provide a safe educational space for them to experience and connect with art. This work is evident through the role the NAC plays with The Zone’s Brave Girls group. Most recently the NAC presented a creative journaling session that taught creative skills in design and writing in a safe environment. Not only did the girls walk away with a skill and a project they can use to further express themselves, but the class also provided a healthy setting where the girls could open up to instructors and one another, further strengthening bonds of friendship and security.
What percentage of your budget does the United Way fund? The Norfolk Area United Way funding received by the Norfolk Arts Center equals about 4% of NAC’s total annual operating budget.
What are some new or ongoing needs that your agency is facing? An ongoing need the Norfolk Arts Center faces is the ability to provide educational experiences for area youths. Making sure that art is available and utilized at every point in child’s life is critical to a well-balanced education and personal well-being. Through the “Theatre for Kids” program, NAC brings high-quality educational performances and workshops to more than 7,000 area pre-K through 12th grade students in a 50-plus mile radius of Norfolk. As the costs to produce these professional shows increases, the NAC must utilize more resources to fund the project. Because we are not willing to sacrifice our high-caliber standards of educational content, decreased or lost funding has resulted in fewer performances available.
One example of this is the decreased number of evening public performances offered via the “Theatre for Kids” program. If a child’s school does not participate in the daytime school performances, oftentimes that child misses out on the opportunity to experience the magic of live theater. For many students participating in the program, this might be the only time in their lives they get to experience a true professional performance. Students with exposure to the arts are more compassionate toward their neighbors, are more creative in critical thinking challenges and are more likely to have higher test scores and be more active in their schools. Upon graduation these students become valuable employees for our workforce. This workforce is enticed to stay in Norfolk because of the quality-of-life experiences offered by the NAC — and so the circle of impact continues on.
As the challenge to provide quality educational opportunities continues to grow, the NAC relies more on support from the United Way and its advocates.
If your agency did not receive United Way funds, how would it impact your ability to serve others? Being a United Way agency is an enormous aid to the fundraising efforts of the Norfolk Arts Center. The credibility that comes with being a UW agency significantly impacts NAC’s validity and purpose in the community. The loss of UW funds would have a negative ripple effect on the NAC’s ability to secure funding from area donors, which in turn would force cuts to be made in programming. The most impactful programs like “Theatre for Kids” performances are also by far the most expensive. A likely decrease in frequency and quality of these performances would be experienced.
Share a brief story about how this agency has made an impact on the community or an individual: Recently NAC has launched a program called Second Saturday Classroom Experience. On the second Saturday of every month, the NAC opens up the classroom to host a free workshop featuring a new project or medium each time. Techniques showcased include origami, watercolor, garden stone design and perspective drawing, among many others. Each project is tailored to fit any age, background or experience and attracts a wide array of participants. Nursing homes have brought their residents, low-income families with English as a second language regularly participate, mentally and physically disabled individuals engage, participants in the WELL program find a safe space here, as well as countless other individuals. Some we know by name because they join us often, others have never set foot in the door before. No matter who comes to Second Saturday, or anything the NAC does, we make sure to welcome them and let them know they are important and should feel at home here.