No place for dress codes in schools

Many students (particularly girls) believe that school dress codes and uniforms are put in place for the sole purpose of regulating women’s bodies. Whether this is true or not, there are two entirely different arguments used by educators at my school to justify our dress code, and while these reasons may be worded in a less controversial way, I don’t think they are any less ridiculous.
The first reason my school uses to justify our dress code is that they teach students what is acceptable to wear in the workforce. This seems like a logical statement; schools want to better prepare students for their futures, and almost everyone will enter the workforce at some point.
However, as technology continues to change, the workforce in America is changing with it, and it is becoming increasingly popular for people to work at home or to run their own businesses, where formal dress is not necessary. A 2010 study by Intuit found that by 2020, 40% of our workforce will be composed of independent contractors.
Additionally, more and more companies are doing away with dress requirements in an effort to attract younger employees. Millennials are attracted to more relaxed dress codes for a number of reasons. First, social media accounts provide outsiders a look into the culture and dress codes of other companies around the world. Also, dress in the workplace changes as the economy changes. More casual dress codes tend to return when the economy is good.
On a related note, another claim used by educators to justify dress codes is that they prepare students to participate in and contribute to American society -- another primary goal of American public schools. In addition to teaching common curriculum, public schools also teach less-obvious subjects in an effort to help students succeed in America, such as hard work and a commitment to capitalism and democracy. They also teach uniformity in appearance.
While many aspects of the unwritten curriculum are beneficial, teaching uniformity in appearance is not one of them. Students in America today come from many diverse backgrounds. At a time when our country needs adaptability and critical thinking skills more than ever, stifling our differences by enforcing school dress codes teaches conformity. Schools need to move away from conformity to adaptability. Therefore, dress codes have no place in schools.