No. 1 Pierce powers past No. 3 NC on opening night

Half an hour after the final whistle, the Pierce buses were loaded up and ready to depart Norfolk. But even then, the celebratory hollers from the Bluejays were plainly audible even from the opposite side of Veterans Memorial Park.
A second straight big win over the biggest rival will do that to a team.
“Obviously, you feel good about it,” Pierce coach Mark Brahmer said.
Preseason Class C No. 1 Pierce pounded No. 3 Norfolk Catholic 35-14 at Memorial Field on Friday night, and the argument could be made that it wasn't even that close.
“We've been looking forward to this one all summer,” senior quarterback Dalton Freeman said.
The Bluejays battered its way to a 35-0 lead before the end of the third quarter before the Knights finally got going offensively with back-to-back touchdown drives — and almost all of that damage done against Pierce's non-starters.
“I don't want to take anything away,” Norfolk Catholic coach Jeff Bellar said. “We got beat by a good football team.”
It was obvious from the beginning that this one would be all about Pierce and its traditional punishing rushing attack.
The first 11 plays by the Bluejays were runs, including a 69-yard touchdown race by senior quarterback Dalton Freeman around the right side on the second play of the game that set the tone for the rest of the night. The team's 12th play, however, showed another way it can wreak havoc on defenses: a 24-yard play-action pass from Freeman to freshman tight end Ben Brahmer that Brahmer caught between two defenders down the left sideline, and Brahmer backed into the end zone for the touchdown and a 14-0 lead just 8:01 into the game.
“We all felt good at how we could run anything and get positive yardage,” said Freeman, whose 80 yards rushing on the first two plays nearly equaled what Norfolk Catholic, as a team, mustered on the ground all night. The Knights were held to 81 yards on 29 carries, good for 2.79 a carry.
Freeman led all rushers with 128 yards on just seven carries, and he completed all four passes — all to different receivers — for another 85 yards. Two classmates, who along with Freeman were returning 1,000-yard rushers, also pitched in, particularly senior Carson Oestreich, who added 107 yards on 12 carries. Another senior, Brett Tinker, was limited to 28 yards on eight carries. But as a team, Pierce rushed 39 times for 336 yards, averaging just more than 8.6 yards a try.
“We've got three guys who, all three, have different running styles,” coach Brahmer said. “They tried taking Brett away, but that opened things up for Carson and Dalton.”
The first-half lead could have been even larger for Pierce, but a halfback pass toward the corner was intercepted by Wyatt Smydra in the end zone.
Norfolk Catholic, which had just 2 rushing yards at that point, then went on an 11-play march that took nearly seven minutes in an attempt to answer, but an incomplete pass on fourth and 12 gave Pierce one more chance with exactly two minutes on the clock.
Pierce executed its two-minute offense to perfection, using all but the final nine seconds on a six-play sprint, including a 14-yard run by Oestreich, an 18-yard scamper by Freeman, and a right-side toss to Oestreich that he veered left for a 29-yard gain down to the Norfolk Catholic six. Two plays later, Tinker punched in the scoring plunge for a 21-0 halftime lead.
“We didn't get anything, and then we gave up that 70-yard drive to go down 21-0 right before the half, and that hurt,” Bellar said. “We were hoping we could be at 14-7 at halftime and we could regroup and have a good football game.”
It wasn't for a lack of Norfolk Catholic having possession. The first four times it had the ball on offense, it churned out drives of nine, 10 11 and nine plays, but never got inside the Pierce 30. After a three-and-out late in the third quarter, the Knights scored on its final two drives.
The Knights alternated between senior Nate Brungardt and junior Cayden Cunningham, and both quarterbacks delivered similar results. Brungardt completed 7 of 12 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown, while Cunningham was 8 of 11 passing for 81 yards and a score.
Alex Lammers and Cameron Bettenhausen were the primary beneficiaries. Lammers snagged five passes for 64 yards, including both touchdowns, and Bettenhausen added three catches for 55 yards.
“They're a good football team,” coach Brahmer said. “They're going to win a lot of games in C2, and he (Bellar) is going to get them to the point where they could win nine or 10 ballgames yet. They've got talented kids.”
Pierce 14 7 14 0 — 35
Norfolk Catholic 0 0 0 14 — 14
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
PIE: Dalton Freeman 69 run (Chaden Roth kick), 11:34.
PIE: Ben Brahmer 24 pass from Freeman (Roth kick), 3:59.
SECOND QUARTER
PIE: Brett Tinker 2 run (Roth kick), 0:09.
THIRD QUARTER
PIE: Carson Oestreich 7 run (Roth kick), 4:00.
PIE: Jeremiah Kruntorad 8 run (Roth kick), 0:45.
FOURTH QUARTER
NC: Alex Lammers 24 pass from Nate Brungardt (Riley Carlson kick), 5:52.
NC: Lammers 11 pass from Cayden Cunningham (Carlson kick), 2:27.