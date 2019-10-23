No, I am not Erin or Aaron

Though you might have heard of people having their identity stolen, it seems as if I have unwittingly stolen someone else’s.
Intrigued? I was, too, for about six months. I’ve been over the mystique of it all for a while.
About three years ago, I received a phone call from a medical facility asking for Erin. I say “Erin” instead of “Aaron” because they asked if I was she. I replied, kindly, that they had the wrong number and hung up. It happens to all of us once in a while. It’s embarrassing, sure, but understandable.
Then, about two months later, I got a call asking for “Erin” again. I vaguely remembered having been asked that before but said again, “sorry, wrong number.” I’m not sure why I was sorry. They were the ones who had made the mistake, not me.
Then they called again and again. I would tell them they really needed to change their records, that this was not Erin’s number. The person on the other line was so sorry, they weren’t sure how this had happened but they assured me it wouldn’t happen again.
But then it would, about every three months. Now I began to think it was a male Aaron because they were asking if Aaron was there.
I always tell the person on the other end that I have gotten about 15 of these calls of mistaken identity and they assure me it will not happen again. Until it does.
I got another phone call just today for Erin or Aaron. By now I am tempted to say, so what do you need? If it’s a bill, I’ll pay it. If it’s an appointment, cancel it as I’ve decided to go somewhere else. I should tell them that I, Erin Something, am moving to Vermont and will no longer need their services.
Maybe I should see what I can find out about this Erin and say coyly, "Yes, this is Erin. Did my tests come back? Oh, and what did you have for my social security number. I’m not sure if I gave it to you correctly last time.”
No, I told the person on the other end that this has been going on for years and surely they could take out my phone number completely as I am absolutely not Erin. The person at the other end said they were so sorry and absolutely it would be taken care of.
This time she wanted me to stay on the other line while she corrected the mistaken identity. All it would take would be a few keystrokes. I hung up and explained my whole Erin story to my daughter who was appropriately aghast.
Then, five minutes later, my phone rang again. “Is Erin there?” the caller said. I am not kidding.
Erin, if you’re reading this. Your doctor needs you to call their office as soon as you can. I hope it’s nothing serious.