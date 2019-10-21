PIERCE — No. 2-seeded Norfolk Catholic wanted a solid start and a fast finish Monday night against Pierce in first-round Mid-State Conference volleyball tournament action.
The Knights scored eight of the match's first nine points, trailed for just one point the entire way, and took late 10-point leads in the final two sets on its way to a 25-7, 25-16, 25-17 sweep.
“That's been kind of our motive throughout the year is how aggressive can we start,” Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar said. “I was proud of the girls for coming out and being aggressive and serving aggressive.”
The triumph put the Knights in a battle with third-seeded Battle Creek in the semifinals Tuesday.
“It's going to be a tough battle. We know that,” Bellar said. “We know we're going to have to play a really hard-fought game.”
Set two proved to have the most drama of the night. After the Knights led 6-1, the Bluejays got two Zoe Brenden kills to tie it, and the hosts eventually took a 9-8 lead after another Brenden kill and a hitting error.
“I thought the girls came out ready to fight,” Pierce coach Brittany Weber said. “They were aggressive offensively and defensively, getting a lot of touches.”
That's when Norfolk Catholic took control.
Mary Fennessy and Hannah Wilcox whacked back-to-back kills and then, after a Pierce player yelled thinking the ball was going to land out-of-bounds, Hayden Wolf's serve landed in for an ace. Carly Marshall then set Wolf — who had 10 kills — for a back-row kill, and then Marshall's diving tip turned into an assist for one of freshman Channatee Robles' match-high 14 kills. Wolf came back to smack another service ace to prompt a Pierce timeout. Coming out of that timeout, Fennessy capped the 6-0 run with a kill. Norfolk Catholic added a four-point spurt later in the set that included a Robles ace and Wolf kill for a 22-12 lead.
“We were trying a few different things and they weren't going the way they wanted them to go,” Bellar said. “I think that confused them for a little bit, but then they got going and got more comfortable as that set went on.”
In set three, the Knights took control with another six-point run, this time after leading 12-9, that included three kills by Robles, two from setter Marshall, and an Anna Neuhalfen service ace. Another kill by Wolf led to a 20-10 lead, and three kills by three different Knights made it 23-13.
That was a testament to Marshall, who finished with 33 set assists.
“We've been working on that in practice, getting all of our hitters able to hit and able to swing,” Bellar said. “Carly's done a great job of adjusting and reading the middles and seeing where the middles are playing in the game.”
From there, Fennessy finished the night with a solo block.
“That's been something that we've been working on is just getting it done and getting it finished and getting the game over with,” Bellar said. “That's something we've been trying to implement the last couple of years, and the girls really took it to heart tonight.”
Robles got the Knights off to that solid start with three straight kills for an early 4-0 lead. Robles added a service ace to stretch the lead to 8-1, and then Wolf drilled back-to-back spikes before Anna Neuhalfen set Robles for another kill and an 11-2 lead that finally forced Weber to call a timeout.
“She's fun to watch,” Bellar said about Robles. “She has a lot of different shots she can create. It's a credit to our passers and to Carly Marshall getting her the ball.”
The Knights weren't done, turning a 15-5 lead into a 24-5 lead with two more Robles kills and a pair of solo blocks by Abby Miller, who ended the 25-7 win with a kill.
“No matter what we do, they're in-system a lot,” Weber said. “We have to do our part to bring them out-of-system, and when you play a team like Norfolk Catholic, that's a struggle to do.”
Norfolk Catholic def. Pierce
25-7, 25-16, 25-17
NORFOLK CATHOLIC: Carly Marshall 33s, 4k; Mary Fennessy 2a, 5k, 3b; Anna Neuhalfen 1a, 1s; Abby Miller 1s, 5k, 3b; Hayden Wolf 3a, 10k; Channatee Robles 2a, 14k; Hannah Wilcox 1s, 1k.
PIERCE: Tazlynn Sporleder 2k; Faith Lubischer 6k, 1b; Zoe Brenden 4k; Brielle Unseld 13s, 1b; Morgan Moeller 1a, 1s, 3k.