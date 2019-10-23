Breanna Sueper

Breanna Sueper is opening the boutique and coffee shop in downtown Lindsay.

 Correspondent/Patrick Murphy

LINDSAY — The Farmer’s Wife is coming to town.

Breanna Sueper is opening the boutique and coffee shop in downtown Lindsay on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 112 Pine St.

The shop will carry clothing, gifts, coffee drinks and more.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to serve this community with my boutique,” she said. “I am excited that we created a place where anyone can come enjoy each other’s company. My shop is for every age. You will be able to walk in and find something for everyone.

“If you’re not into shopping, grab, a drink off our menu and hang out as long as you’d like. I have been working on adding some baby/children clothing lines and gifts as our community has an abundance of children, what a blessing. I want to thank everyone who has been so supportive over the past few years. This shop is a dream come true, and we look forward to serving all of you,” she said.

Sueper added that hours on opening day would be from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Regular store hours will be: Monday-Wednesday, 6 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday, 6 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 6 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 6 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m.-noon.

