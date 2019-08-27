A new method of food distribution will help cut down waste and provide a more uplifting experience for those seeking aid at the Salvation Army in Norfolk.
Maj. Kelli Trejo, who serves as a pastor and administrator at the Norfolk Salvation Army with Capt. Jesus Trejo, said a change in the way grocery and dry goods are dispensed was made earlier this year, and it is designed to resemble a real shopping experience.
“Before, a family would come and receive a box for a family of their size,” Trejo said. “A family of three would receive a different amount as a household of one or a household of six. We would find there was a lot of food waste.”
Under the old way of distribution, Salvation Army volunteers and workers had found unwanted food from the boxes, including frozen meat, discarded on the organization’s property, Trejo said.
“It would’ve been helpful if they would’ve just told us inside that they didn’t want it, so we could’ve offered it to another family,” she said.
The new style of distribution utilizes a “shopping client” method and includes the individual or family coming in to meet with a food escort, who helps select the types and quantities of items recipients are able to take. The food then is weighed as the recipients are leaving, allowing the Salvation Army to keep track of the quantity of goods that are being distributed into the community.
Some of the items that often are available for distribution include cereals, grains, pastas and canned goods, as well as refrigerated items, meat and such items as laundry detergent, dish soap and pet food.
“We find that everyone has a different diet or a different food preference,” Trejo said. “This method allows us to be able to give them a choice as opposed to receiving different things that they may not like. ... If it’s something they don’t usually eat, they can leave it for the next person. This provides a way for us to continue to serve the next person who will really enjoy it.”
The Salvation Army hosts three shopping-client food pantry days during the week: Mondays and Wednesdays, from 9 a.m. until noon and 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., and Fridays, from 9 a.m. until noon.
The pantry is available on a walk-in basis, but space limits the experience to two families at a time, so waiting times could vary, Trejo said.
“There is a small wait sometimes with families,” Trejo said. “It depends on the day. Sometimes they can get served immediately. Sometimes they have three or four families that are waiting to do their shopping.”
Trejo said the recipients of the supplies vary in age and situation. Many hear about the food program during the intake for other seasonal assistance programs like Stuff the Bus or the fan distribution.
“I have some that are just brand new and have never been able to receive help, and I have some that are in the crisis moment and now is the time they need assistance,” she said.
Trejo said the program helps about 380 households per month. Recipients can take part in the program once every 30 days, but the Salvation Army will refer clients to other pantries if they already have received their assistance and need more.
The goods for the program are supplied through private donations, as well as through donations from businesses, including the local Hy-Vee locations, Walmart, Target and Associated Wholesale Grocers.
Trejo added that the new shopping-client food program also is beneficial on a social level because it allows recipients to engage in positive interaction with their food escorts as they are selecting their food.
“It gives them that experience to be able to chat with them and maybe be able to share if there’s troubles going on in their lives. Or it could be sharing a joy,” Trejo said. “Our goal is that it’s an opportunity to connect or to be able to feel supported in the process.”