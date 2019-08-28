Northeast Community College volleyball coach Amanda Schultze tried yet another new lineup Wednesday night, and she liked it.
That lineup, which Schultze said she waited until 50 minutes before the match to decide upon, produced a three-set sweep over Central Community College by scores of 27-25, 25-16, and 25-18 in front of a large crowd at the Cox Activities Center.
“I think the size of the crowd was because we played Central--they always bring a good crowd--and then a tailgate party for the students helped,” she said. “It was nice to finally play at home, have a good crowd, and be able to come out with a win.”
Northeast, which was in the pre-season ratings, opened the season at the RKP Invite at Southeast Community College, going 1-3 while Schultze--most importantly--got a chance to see her players in game action and experimented with various lineups.
“It’s great to be recognized, but we have a whole new team; we didn’t scrimmage anybody in the pre-season,” Schultze said. “We lost our first three matches; it was probably a combination of tough competition and some first-game jitters. We changed the lineup a few times; I just wanted to see how some kids react in a game, where it’s go-time.”
“We actually played with a different lineup tonight; we didn’t play with this lineup at all at the Invite,” she said. “We hadn’t played Caitlin Orton (Mills, NE) on the outside at all, and she did a nice job on the left side; my right side, Elley Beaver (Columbus) did a nice job; and we did a nice job blocking.”
Schultze is hoping that some setting errors can be eliminated and that the Hawks’ digging “still needs some work.”
In a back-and-forth first set against the Central, which entered the night with a 3-1 overall record, consecutive Orton kills helped the Hawks tie the match at 25-all and then take a one-point lead before a kill by Beaver secured the 27-25 win in what would be the closest set of the night.
An extended conversation among game officials with Northeast leading 10-7 in the second set threatened to derail the Hawks momentum, but when play resumed Caitlin Kumm (Osmond) served an ace and Hannah Heppner (Stanton) earned a kill with a block before consecutive kills by Briann Bauer (O’Neill) doubled Northeast’s lead at 14-8.
A composed Schultze waited patiently during the discussion, then was pleased to see her team’s response to the moment.
“They feed off of (my emotions), for sure,” she said. “(The girls) were all confused, but I told them not to worry about it, that it wasn’t a big deal. We got that ace serve right off the bat, and then ran off a few points.
Central would get no closer, while the Hawks finished off the 25-16 second-set win with two more Bauer kills and a final set-ending kill from Beaver.
Northeast closed out the match with kills by four different players--Bauer, Beaver, Orton, and Heppner--before setter MaKayla Davidson (Alliance) surprised the Raiders’ defense with a deep tip to the right corner as the Hawks nailed down the third set 25-18.
“I really liked the lineup we went with tonight; I think if we can work with that now in practice, build on that, improve on that,” Schultze said. “There very well could still be adjustments; I always tell the girls that you have to show up every day in practice--not just the game.”
Bauer led the Hawks offensively with 13 kills, while Orton added 11. Meanwhile, Heppner (6), Beaver (4) and Davidson led the way in blocks, with Jose Sanger and Beaver each recorded 19 digs, with Kumm accounting for 18, and Davidson 18. Davidson also accumulated 32 set assists.
Northeast will get a chance to measure its improvement during this weekend’s Northeast Community College Tournament as the Hawks take on Lake Region State College (1 p.m.) and Fort Scott Community College (7 p.m.) on Friday before playing Williston State College and North Dakota State College of Science on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., respectively.
