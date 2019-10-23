Owners and and their background: Tracey and Robert Nelson own Natural Wellness of Nebraska. Tracey was born and raised in Norfolk, and her husband, Robert, was born and raised in Lincoln. They have worked in customer service, retail and restaurant management for most of their lives.
When did your business open? Oct. 1
Number employed: The Nelsons operate the store, but they have goals of one day opening more stores in other areas of Nebraska to help educate Nebraskans on what CBD is and how it works in the body, as well as to rid the stigma of what hemp is and how it's different from the marijuana plant, Tracey said.
Hours of operation: Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and closed on Sundays. “We will have seminar-type classes to educate the public and to answer any questions they may have,” Tracey said. “Those hours will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.”
How do you describe your business to others? “We have high-quality, natural products. We use premium hemp that is hydroponically grown in Colorado and is CO2 extracted. We use the number one carrier of oil MCT 100% organic coconut fat. Even our flavorings are organic. Our CBD Isolate does not contain any traces of THC. Our full spectrum contains less then 3% THC. We are here to help educate people and to look out for their health, pain, anxiety or mental issues, just their overall wellness,” Tracey said.
Why did you decide to open your business? “We have seen the positive results that CBD has helped us with in our own personal lives. My husband currently takes CBD for his Parkinson’s and I, myself, take CBD oil and pain cream for multiple reasons ...” she said. “It's been a positive influence for our lives. No shaking, no pain, consistently pain-free days. So we decided to open the store to help other people and to educate on the benefits of CBD and how it works in the human body. And to rid the stigma of what hemp is and how it works.”
What makes your business distinctive? “We are very educated on our products. We take the time to educate and give understanding of how hemp works in the body. We don't hide what's in our products, as we have third-party testing on our walls for everyone to see,” she said.
