Neligh-Oakdale outscores No. 7 Lutheran High 86-50

In the second quarter, Neligh-Oakdale and Class D No. 7 Lutheran High Northeast were scoring touchdowns at a pace dizzying enough to induce headaches. As it turned out, the Warriors' opportunistic defense was just as effective at inducing headaches for the Eagles.
Neligh-Oakdale turned three straight third-quarter takeaways into touchdowns plus two-point conversions that led to the Warriors leaving Memorial Field with an 86-50 victory Thursday night.
“They looked like they were playing with a lot of fire, they had a good game plan, they knew what they were doing, and they did a good job with their execution with that,” Lutheran High coach Darin Suckstorf said. “You've got to give your hats off to them. They're a motivated team right now.”
Seriously, 86 points. Is that enough?
“It was tonight,” Neligh-Oakdale coach Ron Beacom said. “I wouldn't have wanted any fewer, honestly.”
Eighty-six was enough for Neligh-Oakdale to show it answered a wake-up call after last week's uninspired performance that led to an eye-catching 28-20 loss to Elkhorn Valley, a team Lutheran High had defeated 40-12 two weeks prior.
The wake-up call was received, and not just by the players.
“We got a little more focused tonight, a little bit more energy,” Beacom said. “I'll put that one on me. I coached a little harder this week, and the kids picked up on that this past week.”
Beacom admitted one factor in the loss was not making wide receiver Julien Hearn a factor in the offensive game plan. A week after Hearn had six touches total, he scored six touchdowns while finishing with 100-plus yards both rushing and receiving.
That discounts the trigger man, who himself had a huge night, too.
Hunter Charf, a 5-foot-11, 165-pound senior, accounted for nine total touchdowns in the win. He was 14 of 28 passing for 316 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions, and he rushed 28 times for another 77 yards and three touchdowns.
“Hunter's a good player as a quarterback. This is his third year starting, and he'll do a lot of things,” Beacom said. “He makes a read on every play. We really take advantage of him being a cerebral kid.”
Hearn, the 5-foot-9, 153-pound junior, caught five passes for 169 yards and four touchdowns, and he rushed 10 times for another 112 yards and two touchdowns.
“I thought we really came out and executed great tonight,” Hearn said.
On the other side, Lutheran High's rushing attack featuring senior quarterback Jaxson Kant was particularly effective early, when he had touchdown runs of 14, 37 and 24 yards as he gained 148 yards in the first half. But outside of back-to-back carries early in the fourth quarter, when he rushed two times for 30 yards including a touchdown, he was held to 44 yards in the second half.
Neligh-Oakdale outgained Lutheran High by 186 yards, finishing with a 516-330 advantage in total offense. But in spite of those numbers, it could be argued that the defenses played opportunistic by forcing a combined 11 takeaways.
“We turned the ball over at times, we had some blown coverages at times, had some missed tackles at times,” Suckstorf said.
“They're explosive. We knew they were explosive,” Beacom said. “I was just glad the kids kept being aggressive and attacking because that's what they do.”
Ben Gebhardt returned two kickoffs for touchdowns, including a 77-yard return that gave Lutheran High a 34-32 lead with 3:29 left in the first half.
Neligh-Oakdale responded with a five-play, 65-yard touchdown drive capped by Hearn's 16-yard run around the Lutheran High sideline with 1:20 left.
“Coming into the game, we didn't really expect to use (those run plays), but once we used it once, it worked, so we kept on doing it,” Hearn said.
From there, the teams traded three turnovers heading into halftime — a surprising twist after a frenzied second quarter that saw the teams combine for eight touchdowns, five lead changes and one tie.
Gebhardt took the opening kickoff of the second half for a 69-yard touchdown, but Charf found freshman Aiden Kuester open in the corner near the goal line for a touchdown that capped a four-play, 65-yard lightning bolt of a scoring strike. Kuester finished with 115 yards combined rushing and receiving, along with two offensive touchdowns.
“It's great. It's an amazing feeling to be able to trust my teammates to go out, and we can do whatever we want in this offense,” Charf said.
But on the next offensive snap, the host Eagles fumbled, giving up possession. Two plays later, Hearn jetted around the corner for a 15-yard touchdown.
Two touchdowns. Seventeen seconds. And, as it turned out, ballgame.
That sliver of time turned a 42-40 lead for Lutheran High into a 54-42 deficit. Neligh-Oakdale would score two more touchdowns following turnovers by the Eagles — an 11-play, 45-yard drive that included a fourth-and-1 conversion at the Lutheran High 12; and on the ensuing possession, Kuester read a pass perfectly on a fourth-down play and returned it for a pick-six that made it 70-42 with 1:23 left in the third quarter.
“I agree,” Beacom said about whether the pick-six sealed the game. “He just went and made a play. … He made a read, broke on the ball, and that was it.”
Kant added his fourth and final rushing touchdown of the night, but it wasn't going to be enough for a comeback. Charf tacked on two more scores, a touchdown pass to Hearn on the next possession, and a dive up the middle with 4:18 left that started the running clock.
Neligh-Oakdale (6-2) 6 34 30 16 — 86
Lutheran High (5-3) 12 22 8 8 — 50
FIRST QUARTER
LHNE: Jaxson Kant 14 run (PAT failed), 7:27.
N-O: Aiden Kuester 12 pass from Hunter Charf (PAT failed), 4:26.
LHNE: Kant 37 run (PAT failed), 3:10.
SECOND QUARTER
N-O: Charf 2 run (PAT failed), 10:58.
N-O: Julien Hearn 18 pass from Charf (PAT failed), 9:47.
N-O: Hearn 34 pass from Charf (Charf run), 7:06.
LHNE: Kant 24 run (Kant run), 5:20.
LHNE: Ben Gebhardt 10 pass from Kant (Eli Knapp pass from Kant), 4:14.
N-O: Hearn 62 pass from Charf (PAT failed), 3:43.
LHNE: Gebhardt 77 kickoff return (PAT failed), 3:29.
N-O: Hearn 16 run (Charf run), 1:20.
THIRD QUARTER
LHNE: Gebhardt 69 kickoff return (Kant run), 11:46.
N-O: Kuester 22 pass from Charf (PAT failed), 10:38.
N-O: Hearn 15 run (Hearn run), 10:21.
N-O: Charf 5 run (Hearn pass from Charf), 2:55.
N-O: Kuester 26 interception return (Charf run), 1:23.
FOURTH QUARTER
LHNE: Kant 14 run (Kant run), 11:28.
N-O: Hearn 29 pass from Charf (Kuester run), 8:28.
N-O: Charf 2 run (Hearn run), 4:18.
Warriors turn over Eagles
Neligh-Oakdale forces eight turnovers, outscores Lutheran High 86-50
By NICK BENES
