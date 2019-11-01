NELIGH — If any team was going to come back from a 27-0 deficit midway through the first quarter, the team that scored 86 points the week prior would be a prime candidate.
“The thing about when you jump up that quick, you've got to be able to hold your emotions in check, and you've got to be able to do it for four quarters,” West Holt coach Steve Neptune said. “We knew they were going to come back, because they're a quick-strike offense.”
That's exactly what the No. 8-seeded Warriors did against the No. 9 Huskies. Neligh-Oakdale responded from two West Holt fumble returns for touchdowns by scoring 44 consecutive points and held off the visiting Huskies 44-35 at Warrior Field on Thursday.
“The thing we kept telling them was 'don't panic and quit giving the ball away, and I think we'll be OK.' It took us getting a drive or two to go, and the kids responded well,” Neligh-Oakdale coach Ron Beacom said.
Still, West Holt had two big chances in the fourth quarter after the hosts had dominated for the previous two quarters.
After Neligh-Oakdale's final touchdown, which came on the first play of the fourth quarter, West Holt drove 12 plays down to the 12, but a pass play came up three yards short on fourth-and-10.
Three plays later, Jakeem Brown intercepted a Hunter Charf pass at the Neligh-Oakdale 22 — maybe the only mistake all night through the air for the Warriors — to set up Tyler Larby's second touchdown run of the night, and a two-point conversion run put the Huskies within nine.
The host Warriors then went three-and-out, and the Huskies got inside the Neligh-Oakdale 35 before a sack on fourth down with 1:21 left allowed the hosts to run out the clock and set up a Wednesday showdown at top-seeded Cambridge.
“I always tell the kids whenever the bracket comes out, whatever number is next to your name doesn't really matter,” Beacom said. “You've got to beat anybody in the bracket to get past it, anyway. I've heard some good things about Cambridge, but I think we're a pretty good team when we're not turning it over, obviously.”
It was almost all Neligh-Oakdale, specifically the senior Charf, after the surreal start.
The three-year starter accounted for all seven touchdowns for the Warriors, completing 19 of 28 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns. Though the senior was held to just 22 yards on 21 carries, he still added a pair of 7-yard rushing scores.
It started when Charf found freshman Aiden Kuester down the left sideline for a 30-yard score, the first of three times the duo connected for touchdown plays. After the Warriors turned the tables with the first of its three fumble recoveries on defense, Charf cashed in on the third play of the second quarter. After a sack on fourth down, junior Colton Klabenes caught his first touchdown pass of the season when Charf found him down the West Holt sideline with 5:01 left in the first half. The Huskies followed with a 14-play drive, but an incomplete pass on fourth down ended the half.
“I knew they (West Holt) would bring a lot of energy,” Beacom said. “I knew their kids would be prepared. But I did not expect our kids to give the ball away the way we were giving it away.”
By that point, it had felt like the momentum was starting to turn toward the Warriors. It took just three plays in the second half to accelerate that shift.
Charf and Kuester combined for a 45-yard screen pass on the opening play of the half, and Belitz snagged a Charf pass on a crossing route for a 19-yard score just 1:17 into the third quarter.
Kuester then came up huge on the opposite side of the ball. The linebacker recovered fumbled option exchanges on back-to-back drives, the first setting up a lead-changing touchdown run by Charf with 7:43 left in the quarter. The second one resulted in Kuester himself getting into the end zone on a 28-yard play.
“He understands our offense top-to-bottom and inside-and-out because he's our backup quarterback, and so he gets it,” Beacom said. “Early in the year, we were really trying to not have to use him on offense because he's such a vital part of our defense as an inside linebacker. When we hit October, we said 'if we're really going to turn this corner and be the best football team we can be, he's going to have to play all the time.' He's done that.”
Kuester, who finished with six catches for 146 yards, capped the 44-point run with his third scoring reception, a 12-yard touchdown on a corner route on the initial snap of the fourth quarter.
“Our offensive line is really good and blowing holes,” Kuester said. “It's just making plays.”
It was a surreal first 5 minutes, 54 seconds that gave West Holt the early momentum.
Larby capped a seven-play, 46-yard drive to open the game with a 13-yard run — a drive aided by a 22-yard run by Chase Garrett on a fake punt. Three offensive plays later, Nate Wallinger forced a fumble that Caid McCart scooped up in front of the Neligh-Oakdale sideline and raced 22 yards for a touchdown.
Those two did the damage again just more than two minutes later. One play after a Charf pass down the West Holt sideline to Belitz for a 28-yard gain down to the 3, Wallinger popped the ball out again, and McCart turned it into a 77-yard touchdown return.
“I think we blitzed on them and jumped on it so quick that we caught them in some situations where they had to make a quick decision with the ball, so that caused a couple of fumbles,” Neptune said. “I thought we tackled really well in the first quarter to create a couple of turnovers.”
Neligh-Oakdale then fumbled at its own 12 on the ensuing kickoff, and it took West Holt just two plays to cash in on a 10-yard run by Jakeem Brown for a 27-0 lead with 6:06 to go.
“We hope that they learned something, that in every game you have to play four quarters no matter what the start looks like,” Neptune said. “You've got do it whether you're up 27-0 or down 27-0. … If we learn to do that, we could be a good team here in the next year or two.”
WH (6-3) 27 0 0 8 — 35
N-O (7-2) 6 12 22 6 — 44
FIRST QUARTER
WH: Tyler Larby 13 run (PAT failed), 9:41.
WH: Caid McCart 22 fumble return (Rumen Rentschler kick), 8:59.
WH: McCart 77 fumble return (Rentschler kick), 6:50.
WH: Jakeem Brown 10 run (Rentschler kick), 6:06.
N-O: Aiden Kuester 30 pass from Hunter Charf (PAT failed), 2:55.
SECOND QUARTER
N-O: Charf 7 run (PAT failed), 11:02.
N-O: Colton Klabenes 21 pass from Charf (PAT failed), 5:01.
THIRD QUARTER
N-O: Garret Belitz 19 pass from Charf (PAT failed), 10:43.
N-O: Charf 7 run (Dawson Kaup pass from Charf), 7:43.
N-O: Kuester 28 pass from Charf (PAT failed), 6:14.
FOURTH QUARTER
N-O: Kuester 12 pass from Charf (PAT failed), 11:55.
WH: Larby 4 run (Larby run), 4:30.