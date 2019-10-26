KEARNEY – 2019 will not go down as a banner year for the city of Norfolk's high school cross country squads, but the Norfolk Catholic's boys team, Norfolk High's Matthew Protzman and Lutheran High Northeast's Alison Stineman were able to close out their seasons on a successful note.
Sophomore Ben Hammond led the Norfolk Catholic boys to an eighth-place finish by finishing 20th in the Class D boys race on Friday at the Kearney Country Club.
Hammond said the competition was a lot faster than last year and that there was a big jump between his freshman and sophomore seasons. “It was a lot different being (the team's) fifth (runner) and being in the top-four varsity.
Dalton Brunsing (34th), Trey Foeking (75th), Travis Kalous (91st) Wyatt Ash (106th) and Eli Pfeifer (124th) also competed for the Knights in the 152-runner field.
Norfolk Catholic has faced the injury bug all season long, but was still able to qualify for state as a team. “We had a great season,” Hammond said. “We had to kind of push through that. We have a lot of mentally-strong guys on our team. That's what got us here.”
Norfolk Catholic coach Doug Zoucha said he thought every member of his team ran well and that he was glad to see the season end on a positive note. “Our guys felt good after the race,” he said. “We came down here to try to have a really good run after a season that's been really tough. I couldn't be more proud of the boys.”
And Zoucha is already looking forward to next year. “We have no seniors,” he said. “We have three juniors, four sophomores and four freshmen and we plan on having all of those guys back, with guys who have multiple state experience.
“We have some really good eighth graders that have already said they're going to be with us and I think at least one of them or maybe two have a good chance of fighting for a varsity position next year, so I think our depth will be good. The best teams that we've probably had is when we've had at least 10 of them fighting for a varsity position”
MATTHEW PROTZMAN represented Norfolk High's lone participant in the stat meet. Protzman just missed out earning a medal (top 15), finishing 20th place in a time of 16:44.
“I gave it my all and all the glory to God,” Protzman said. “The first mile was tough, just because there was a huge pack of guys all around the same pace, so it was hard to find my place there. After that, I just gave everything I've got to the end.”
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST'S Alison Stineman fell short of earning her second state medal – she finished 12th in 2017 while competing for Elkhorn Valley – but was pleased with her 21st-place finish.
“That was really hard,” she said. “I just tried to stay up there the best I could. The first mile was very fast. The second mile was very hilly and then the third mile was the flattest part. I was able to catch a couple of people in the third mile.
Stineman said she was happy to end her cross country career at the state meet. “I started in seventh grade and was kind of determined the whole time to do well,” she said.