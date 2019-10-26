Mustangs fifth in D boys

KEARNEY – Stanton ran the race of the season at the right time to finish fifth in the Class D State Cross Country Championships here at the Kearney Country Club Friday afternoon.
The Mustangs had two runners in the top 15 and three in the top 25 on their way to 114 team points.
“We ran really well,” Stanton coach David Ernesti said. “I just told them all before the race to be under control at the beginning of the race – too often kids get down here and get to hyped up and go out way too fast.”
His runners listened as they all took it easy over the first mile.
“I told them after that first mile, then they could kick it in,” he said. “I think that is exactly what they did.”
Ernesti thought his group made up about 15 spots from the two-mile mark of the race.
Stanton was also at a bit of disadvantage as it entered the race with just four runners so each runner’s score was counted.
Teams were allowed to run up to six runners and the top four from each team were included in the team scoring, but the Mustangs only had four runners on the squad.
The top two runners for Stanton were sophomore, Abraham Larson and freshman, Kolter Van Pelt.
Larson placed ninth in the overall individual standings, while Van Pelt was 12th overall.
For the team scoring, individual runners on a team that didn’t qualify are removed from the equation in the final team score.
In that scoring, Larson was seventh, Van Pelt was eighth, and seniors, Tj Larson 18th and Kelton Van Pelt 81st.
“I was so proud of each of our guys,” Ernesti said. “Kelton ran his race of the year and Tj was just out of the medals – it was a great meet for us.”
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast was right behind the Mustangs in sixth in the team race with 115 points.
The top area runner in the individual standings was Crofton junior, Conner Arens.
After an injury plagued sophomore campaign and an eighth-place finish as a sophomore, Arens found his stride in his junior campaign to place fifth individually.
“I felt pretty good early in the race,” Arens said. “Then after the first mile we hit that hill and I kind of tweaked something – I just didn’t feel like I could get to the next gear to move up.”
He’s looking towards a little more work during the off season to prevent injury and the “little tweaks” to get him over the hump to the top.
“I need to go back and do more practicing,” Arens said. “I’ll try to put in the work to get better and better.”
Osmond, at state as a team for the first time, ended up ninth, giving long-time coach, Joe Ortmeier his first full team in Kearney.
“Hey, this was the first time for all of us, so I thought we did pretty darned good,” Ortmeier said. “Of course, as a coach, you always think you could have run better.”
Ortmeier, who’s daughter is getting married this weekend, missed the rehearsal and rehearsal supper to coach his team.
“I hope she forgives me,” Ortmeier said. “I’m sure she understands – I’ll be there tomorrow – makes for a great weekend, right?”
Ty Schlueter, a sophomore from Ainsworth, finished in the medals at seventh and Tilden-Elkhorn Valley’s Hunter Bennett earned his second career medal with an 11th-place showing after grabbing the 15th spot as a sophomore last season.