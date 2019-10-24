Museum to celebrate Día de Muertos

The Elkhorn Valley Museum is hosting a Día de Muertos Community Ofrenda (offering) from Oct. 29 – Nov. 9. The public is invited to remember loved ones by contributing flowers, notes, art, copies of photos and other mementos to the display.
Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is the traditional celebratory Mexican holiday that honors those who have passed.
The holiday is observed in many places around the world, but it is celebrated in Mexico and the United States from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2.
Rather than a somber event, Día de Muertos is a joyous one that reunites the living and the dead. It is viewed as a time to celebrate the life and memories of those that have passed as opposed to mourning their loss. Mexican folk art and music contribute greatly to the celebration and create the festive atmosphere.
At the heart of it all is the ofrenda, or offering. Families create an ofrenda for loved ones to welcome them back. It is a spiritual time for family to reunite, remember and reconnect.
Accessories and decorations are the main elements of the ofrenda. In addition to photos and belongings of loved ones, items on the ofrenda typically include those which are symbolic of life’s elements. Water is offered to quench the spirit’s thirst. Candles are lit to signify fire. Tissue paper decorations and cutouts represent the wind, and earth is represented by favorite foods.
Mexico’s vibrant traditions and colorful art are on full display during Día de Muertos. Recent animated movies such as Coco have brought wider awareness of the holiday and its striking folk art. It is common to see intricately decorated skeleton face paints and masks as well as the iconic Calavera, or sugar skulls.
The brightly colored skulls and skeletons are not intended to be scary and are frequently depicted as smiling as a friendly nod to death. The inclusion of skeletons should not be confused with Halloween. Halloween has its roots in a Celtic tradition meant to ward away evil spirits.
Día de Muertos is traced to pre-Colombian and Spanish Catholic cultural traditions, which viewed death not as an end but as an aspect of life itself. The tradition of sugar skull offerings for spirits, for example, stems from the Catholic tradition of making sugar art decorations for religious altars.
Ornate costumes and painted faces, such as depictions of La Catrina, are popular during festival time.
La Catrina is the tall, female skeleton wearing a hat adorned with feathers. Today, statues of La Catrina in wood, paper or clay have become popular tourist souvenirs.
For more information about participating in the community ofrenda, contact the Elkhorn Valley Museum at 402-371-3886.