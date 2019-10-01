Motions filed in shooting case

MADISON — Several motions were filed during the pretrial of a Norfolk woman accused of shooting a male passenger in her car earlier this year.
Jamie Rodriguez, 26, appeared with her attorney, Korey Reiman, in Madison County District Court on Monday afternoon.
Reiman made a motion to order the state to disclose whether it intends to produce impeachment evidence — to call into question the truthfulness of the witness.
He also made a motion that the state disclose evidence of other crimes, wrongs or acts of the defendant that would be offered as evidence and, if so, to request a hearing outside the presence of the jury to determine the admissibility of the evidence.
Finally, Reiman made a motion to sequester all prospective witnesses during the trial.
Judge James Kube sustained each motion and set a hearing date for Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 9 a.m. for the state to present evidence and to determine the admissibility of statements made by Rodriguez.
Trial is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 9 a.m. and is expected to last two to three days.
Rodriguez, charged with first-degree assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony, remains free on 10% of a $100,000 bond.