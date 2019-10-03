The United Way has been there for Midtown Health Center through hard times. When the center closed in 2007, United Way continued to support them and was a key factor in its re-opening in 2008.
“What makes the story unique is that they were funding us as a free clinic and they stood by us,” said Kathy Nordby, Chief Financial Officer of Midtown Health. “They didn’t take the money away when we closed. They stood by us through the worst of our years.”
Thanks to its rock-solid support, Midtown Health is able to serve almost 6,500 people and deliver over 20,000 different types of patient visits each year.
Midtown Health, the only federally qualified health center in Norfolk, provides medical, dental, behavioral and supportive services, with a focus on serving low-income and uninsured patients.
“The biggest thing we do is try to integrate those services,” she said. “You might bring a child in for a wellness child visit, they’ll do a fluoride treatment if the parent allows. You don’t get that everywhere.”
The organization started as a free health clinic in 1999 before it had to close in late 2007. When it reopened, it became a federally funded health center.
As such, Midtown Health is operating under a much more expansive budget of $7 million per year, but United Way’s support is more than just the money it provides, Nordby said.
“Federal and state government, which provides many more dollars, asks how I’m connected (with United Way),” she said. “The United Way is one of those key nationwide indicators. Everybody knows the United Way.”
The organization has grown and developed a lot in its decades of operation, and in the past five years it’s been in the top 15% nationally in quality among peer health care providers. In the past few years, it’s been in the 10% echelon.
“It shows we’re doing good work,” she said. “We’re not substandard and we know because we track data.”
Midtown Health receives $20,000 from the United Way annually, and the funds are currently being used for youth ages 14 through 24 coming out of detention facilities, as a special partnership with the Norfolk Family Coalition.
“If you don’t have a parent it’s hard to access healthcare … We’re trying to keep them on behavioral health meds and get their care paid for,” she said.
This funding is also important because it allows Midtown to address local needs. While the organization receives federal funding, these dollars can only be used for issues of national interest, such as the opioid crisis, she said.
The United Way’s support is indicative of its vision of enhancing Northeast Nebraska, Nordby said.
“(The Norfolk Area) United Way is really in touch with Norfolk and the entire area they serve,” she said. “They have the right vision for what they want to do.”
Q&A
Name of agency and its administrators: Midtown Health Center, Inc. CEO Kathy Nordby, CFO Mike Drake, CMO Dr. Raymond Heller, COO Terri Ford-Wolfgram.
What services does your agency provide, and who generally does it serve? Midtown provides medical, oral and behavioral health care. In addition, we provide many support services for our patients which are intended to increase their ability to access health care and manage their own care. This includes transportation, assistance in enrolling in health care, patients assistance applications for reduced cost pharmaceuticals and case management and education classes for chronic diseases. We are the only recognized Patient Centered Medical Care facility in the area and are striving to fully integrate our services into a seamless care system to maximize self-care and self-management of each individual’s health in a prevention and wellness mindset. We provide care to anyone but target our services to serve low-income families, the uninsured or underinsured, or those with barriers to accessing traditional care (such as through language barriers or transportation issues).
In what way does United Way assist you? United Way stood behind us in 2007 when we closed our doors as a free clinic and was a key part to re-opening in 2008 to become the clinic we are today. We currently serve nearly 6,500 persons and deliver over 20,000 different types of patient visits annually.
The United Way funds fill small gaps, lets us respond to unique local needs that don’t get the attention at the state or federal level for funding or sometimes we try to make an impact on special or discreet populations. This year this fund is targeting youth aged 14 through 24 who are transitioning from foster care or lack parental involvement in their life to assist them in handling their own health care as part of transitioning into adulthood. Without parental support, many of these individuals do not have health care.
What percentage of your budget does the United Way fund? United Way’s contribution is less than 1% but the importance of receiving United Way funds cannot be stated with this figure. The United Way support is recognized nationally by other funders — including the state and federal government as an important demonstration of partnership within the community. Partnerships and working with other helping agencies in our own community is important to other funders. The United Way fund and the work we do in partnership with the United Way allows us to be aware of and respond to our local needs the best and to maximize the impact of all our resources.
What are some new or ongoing needs that your agency is facing? The budget for Midtown is always very tight. That said, demands for affordable medical, oral and behavioral health services can save money for our patients, but also their employers, the health care system and the community as a whole. Eighty-four percent of Midtown’s patients in 2018 were eligible for financial assistance for their out-of-pocket costs for health care. Just assuring regular care and treatment services for these patients is our first priority.
If your agency did not receive United Way funds, how would it impact your ability to serve others? The loss of United Way funds could create a ripple effect that could impact as much as half of our total budget, which is supported by other grants and contracts to deliver care to those who have trouble accessing traditional health care. Further, much of our funding lacks flexibility to meet a unique need and United Way allows us to work in partnership to meet local needs.
Share a brief anecdote about how your agency has had an impact on the community as a whole or an individual who has been served. We have a new opportunity to provide therapy access in Norfolk Public Schools. Providing regular therapy access in the schools is not new to Midtown. We have been doing this in Madison for the last two years and it has shown great results and system-wide support from the school. With our pediatrician, pediatric psychologist and all of our case management and supportive services, we really feel like we are well prepared to make a difference for children and families in Norfolk.