Senior menus/activities Sept. 2-6

The Norfolk Senior Citizens Center serves congregate meals Mondays through Fridays at noon. Reservations for the meals are needed. These should be made the day of the desired meal or prior to 9:30 a.m. by calling the senior center, 402-371-8299 or 402-371-3930.
Meals are subject to change. A chef salad may be ordered as a substitute for any regular meal when making a reservation.
Meals on Wheels are the same menu served at the center with some modifications. Menus for the week of Sept. 2, along with center activities, are as follows:
Monday: Closed.
Tuesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garden salad, pears, garlic bread, milk. Activities: Cards and games, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.; tai chi, 10 a.m.; walking video, 10:30 a.m.; exercise, 11 a.m.; tech questions, 11 a.m. to noon; music and dance with Mike and Julie Couch, 7 to 10 p.m.
Wednesday: Barbecue pork sandwich, tri-taters, cole slaw, pineapple, milk. Activities: Cards and games, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.; quilting, 9 a.m.; manicures, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; bingo, 1:10 p.m.
Thursday: Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, corn, tropical fruit, bread, milk. Activities: Cards and games, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.; tai chi, 10 a.m.; walking video, 10:30 a.m.; exercise, 11 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; bingo, 1:10 p.m.; bingo, 7 p.m.
Friday: Swiss steak, tomato sauce with veggies, lettuce salad, applesauce, dinner roll, milk. Activities: Cards and games, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.; exercise, 10:45 a.m.; speaker, 12:15 p.m.