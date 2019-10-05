Senior menus/activities Oct. 7-11

The Norfolk Senior Citizens Center serves congregate meals Mondays through Fridays at noon. Reservations for the meals are needed. These should be made the day of the desired meal or prior to 9:30 a.m. by calling the senior center, 402-371-8299 or 402-371-3930.
Meals are subject to change. A chef salad may be ordered as a substitute for any regular meal when making a reservation.
Meals on Wheels are the same menu served at the center with some modifications. Menus for the week of Oct. 7, along with center activities, are as follows:
Monday: Swedish meatballs, jacket potatoes, peas, applesauce, bread, milk. Activities: Cards and games, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.; pitch and pinochle, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, plums, bread, milk, rhubarb crisp. Activities: Cards and games, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.; board meeting, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 10 a.m.; walking video, 10:30 a.m.; exercise, 11 a.m.; tech questions, 11 a.m. to noon; hand and foot, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Taco salad with hamburger, cheese, beans, onions, tomatoes and lettuce, orange, bread, milk. Activities: Norma Lewis; cards and games, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.; blood pressure check, 11 a.m. to noon; line dancing, 2:30 p.m.
Thursday: Turkey burger, sweet potato fries, peas, cranberry sauce, milk. Activities: Norma Lewis; cards and games, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.; tai chi, 10 a.m.; walking video, 10:30 a.m.; exercise, 11 a.m.; bingo, 1:10 p.m.; bingo, 7 p.m.
Friday: Meatloaf, baked potato, lettuce salad, apple, bread, milk. Activities: Cards and games, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.; exercise, 10:45 a.m.; Caregivers, 1:30 p.m.