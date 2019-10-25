Senior menus/activities Oct. 28-Nov. 1

The Norfolk Senior Citizens Center serves congregate meals Mondays through Fridays at noon. Reservations for the meals are needed. These should be made the day of the desired meal or prior to 9:30 a.m. by calling the senior center, 402-371-8299 or 402-371-3930.
Meals are subject to change. A chef salad may be ordered as a substitute for any regular meal when making a reservation.
Meals on Wheels are the same menu served at the center with some modifications. Menus for the week of Oct. 28, along with center activities, are as follows:
Monday: Meatloaf, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, ruby pears, bread, milk. Activities: Cards and games, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.; line dancing, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Creamed chicken over mashed potatoes, baked beans, mandarin orange salad, biscuit, milk. Activities: Cards and games, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.; tai chi, 10 a.m.; walking video, 10:30 a.m.; tech questions, 11 a.m. to noon.
Wednesday: Swiss steak, tomato sauce/veggies, broccoli, five-cup salad, bread, milk. Activities: Cards and games, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.; quilting, 9 a.m.; manicures, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; line dancing, 2:30 p.m.
Thursday: Chicken cordon bleu, potato salad, California blend, peaches, bread, milk. Activities: Norma Lewis; cards and games, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.; Community Action, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 10 a.m.; walking video, 10:30 a.m.; exercise, 11 a.m.; bingo, 7 p.m.
Friday: Spaghetti, lettuce, hostess salad, garlic bread, milk. Activities: Cards and games, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.; exercise, 10:45 a.m.