Senior menus/activities Nov. 11-15

The Norfolk Senior Citizens Center serves congregate meals Mondays through Fridays at noon. Reservations for the meals are needed. These should be made the day of the desired meal or prior to 9:30 a.m. by calling the senior center, 402-371-8299 or 402-371-3930.
Meals are subject to change. A chef salad may be ordered as a substitute for any regular meal when making a reservation.
Meals on Wheels are the same menu served at the center with some modifications. Menus for the week of Nov. 11, along with center activities, are as follows:
Monday: Taco salad with hamburger, cheese, beans, onions, tomatoes and lettuce, orange, bread, milk. Activities: Sandy Hall; cards and games, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.; pitch and pinochle, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Turkey burger with bun, sweet potato fries, peas, cranberry sauce, milk. Activities: Just For Fun; cards and games, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.; board meeting, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 10 a.m.; walking video, 10:30 a.m.; exercise, 11 a.m.; tech questions, 11 a.m. to noon; speaker, 12:15 p.m.; hand and foot, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Meatloaf, baked potato, lettuce salad, apple, bread, milk. Activities: Norma Lewis; cards and games, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.; quilting, 9 a.m.; blood pressure check, 11 a.m. to noon; speaker, 12:15 p.m.; line dancing, 2:30 p.m.
Thursday: Fish, potato cubes, Mex-corn, peaches, bread, milk. Activities: Norma Lewis; cards and games, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.; tai chi, 10 a.m.; walking video, 10:30 a.m.; exercise, 11 a.m.; blood pressure check, 11 a.m. to noon; speaker, 12:15 p.m.; bingo, 1:10 p.m.; bingo, 7 p.m.
Friday: Hamburger, steak fries, squash, ruby applesauce, milk. Activities: Cards and games, 8 a.m. to noon; exercise, 10:45 a.m.