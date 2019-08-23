Senior menus/activities Aug. 26-30

The Norfolk Senior Citizens Center serves congregate meals Mondays through Fridays at noon. Reservations for the meals are needed. These should be made the day of the desired meal or prior to 9:30 a.m. by calling the senior center, 402-371-8299 or 402-371-3930.
Meals are subject to change. A chef salad may be ordered as a substitute for any regular meal when making a reservation.
Meals on Wheels are the same menu served at the center with some modifications. Menus for the week of Aug. 26, along with center activities, are as follows:
Monday: Riblets, potato casserole, peas, tropical fruit, bread, milk. Activities: Cards and games, 8 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m.
Tuesday: Frito pie with chili, cheese, lettuce, banana, bread, milk. Activities: Cards and games, 8 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m.; tech questions, 10 a.m. to noon; walking, 10:30 a.m.; exercise, 11 a.m.; bingo, 1:10 p.m.; special dance with Mike and Julie Couch, 7 to 11 p.m.
Wednesday: Meatloaf, garlic mashed potatoes, carrots, watermelon, bread, milk. Activities: Cards and games, 8 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m.; quilting, 9 a.m.; hand and foot massage, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; manicures, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; bingo, 1:10 p.m.
Thursday: Creamed chicken over mashed potatoes, beets, mandarin oranges, biscuit, milk. Activities: Norma Lewis; cards and games, 8 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m.; Community Action, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 10 a.m.; walking video, 10:30 a.m.; exercise, 11 a.m.; bingo, 7 p.m.
Friday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, cauliflower, autumn salad, bread, milk. Activities: Bill Miller; cards and games, 8 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m.; exercise, 10:45 a.m.; split the pot, noon.