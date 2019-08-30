Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Soft shell beefy tacos, mini corndog, chili lime corn, fruit and veggie bar, chocolate chip cookie, milk.

Wednesday: Scalloped potatoes and ham with dinner roll, crispy chicken sandwich, barbecue baked beans, fruit and veggie bar, milk.

Thursday: Chicken ranch pasta with dinner roll, pork fritter sandwich, green beans, fruit and veggie bar, Rice Krispie treat, milk.

Friday: Cowboy beans over biscuit, Domino’s pizza, steamed broccoli florets, fruit and veggie bar, milk.

*** School lunches are subject to change. ***

