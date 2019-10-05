Monday: Scalloped potatoes and ham with dinner roll, cheeseburger, green beans, fruit and veggie bar, milk.
Tuesday: Taco in a bag, oven-roasted hot dog, refried beans, fruit and veggie bar, apple crisp, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken and noodles with dinner roll, breaded beef patty sandwich, mixed veggies, fruit and veggie bar, milk.
Thursday: Meatloaf with dinner roll, popcorn chicken bites, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, home-style cole slaw, fruit and veggie bar, chocolate cake, milk.
Friday: Chicken chili crispitos, cheese pizza, corn, fruit and veggie bar, milk.
*** School lunches are subject to change. ***