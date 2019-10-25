Monday: Popcorn chicken bites with dinner roll, barbecue rib sandwich, peas, fruit and veggie bar, milk.
Tuesday: Soft shell beefy taco, mini corndogs, corn, fruit and veggie bar, carnival cookie, milk.
Wednesday: Loaded hashbrowns with dinner roll, crispy chicken sandwich, garlic herb roasted carrots, fruit and veggie bar, milk.
Thursday: Chicken ranch pasta with dinner roll, pork fritter sandwich, green beans, fruit and veggie bar, Rice Krispie treat, milk.
Friday: Beef taquito, Domino’s pizza, barbecue baked beans, fruit and veggie bar, milk.
*** School lunches are subject to change. ***