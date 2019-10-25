Monday: Popcorn chicken bites with dinner roll, barbecue rib sandwich, peas, fruit and veggie bar, milk.

Tuesday: Soft shell beefy taco, mini corndogs, corn, fruit and veggie bar, carnival cookie, milk.

Wednesday: Loaded hashbrowns with dinner roll, crispy chicken sandwich, garlic herb roasted carrots, fruit and veggie bar, milk.

Thursday: Chicken ranch pasta with dinner roll, pork fritter sandwich, green beans, fruit and veggie bar, Rice Krispie treat, milk.

Friday: Beef taquito, Domino’s pizza, barbecue baked beans, fruit and veggie bar, milk.

*** School lunches are subject to change. ***

Tags

In other news

Senior menus/activities Oct. 28-Nov. 1

The Norfolk Senior Citizens Center serves congregate meals Mondays through Fridays at noon. Reservations for the meals are needed. These should be made the day of the desired meal or prior to 9:30 a.m. by calling the senior center, 402-371-8299 or 402-371-3930.

Comments disabled.