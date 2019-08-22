Many benefits to creating art

Creating art has been proven to have long-term health benefits, including relieving stress and improving memory. Art can be therapeutic, allowing us to express emotions and work through issues, or just the opposite, serving as a distraction by focusing on something other than our problem.
The creative process itself encourages positive emotions and better self-esteem. Some studies suggest that engaging in creative arts alleviates symptoms of depression, while others show that doodling can improve focus and memory.
Even viewing art has benefits; people who enjoy viewing art gain critical thinking skills and empathy in comparison to their peers that refrain from cultural activities. The benefits of art extend to all ages, but it is increasingly important to our brain health as we age.
If you don’t consider yourself an artist, you may feel some self-doubt about whether or not you can create art. (Trust me, you can.) Perhaps you’re unsure of where to start or what you will need. Fortunately, there are many local businesses and agencies in Norfolk that can help you get your creativity flowing. For our purposes, we’ll cover both visual arts and crafting opportunities available in town.
Northeast Community College has a myriad of courses to bring out your creative side. These non-credit classes range from acrylic painting to watercolor to photography, with classes for those interested in creative writing and music as well. Most of the courses run several sessions and require a bit of a time commitment, but it’s a worthwhile investment. With classes geared towards specific levels of experience, beginners should gain a solid foundation in their chosen subject.
The newly opened Revitalized Studio in downtown Norfolk offers a different experience. The studio hosts instructor-led classes and open creative times. Classes are project-based and geared to all experience levels. The open studio times are held on a scheduled basis with the goal of encouraging the creative process without the constraints of project parameters.
Creatively Fired has been Norfolk’s pottery painting go-to for years. Their walk-in scheduling lets you be creative whenever the fancy hits you, with pottery projects for children and adults. Glass fusion, canvas painting and wooden door hangers round out their class offerings.
The Norfolk Arts Center offers a variety of classroom experiences for youth and adults. In addition, admission to the gallery is free, and the artists on display rotate on a regular basis.
If you’re interested in sewing and quilting, downtown Norfolk offers two excellent resources: I Bee Quiltin and A To Z Vac N Sew. Both stores offer educational resources.
If you’re looking for something creative, familiar and free — look no further than the Norfolk Public Library. They host a free adult coloring session every week and provide all necessary materials.
In addition, their Makerspace gives the public access to tools such as an embroidery machine and laser cutter. The Makerspace tools do require a one-time certification class, but there is no cost to use them other than supplies.
This list is by no means exhaustive. Many other businesses offer decorating or arts and crafts-related experiences despite it not being their core focus.
Regardless of how you get involved in creating art, remember that it is the process that is important, not the final product. Avoid self-criticism; let yourself focus on the act of creating and expressing yourself. Enjoy the process.
And for those of you who can’t help but be critical of your creations, bear in mind that in ar — like life — practice makes progress. Keep at it. Anyone can learn to draw well. It’s the imagination, emotion and creativity that makes art “art.”