Two Madison High School science teachers’ efforts have caused a ripple effect in students and the local environment.
Patrick Kratochvil and Suzy Foley were honored with the Nebraska State Natural Resources Districts Teacher of the Year award, presented in Kearney on Sept. 23.
Kratochvil said the recognition, which was for their work in creating a summer class called the Taylor-Union Watershed, was gratifying.
“As a teacher you never really know if you’re making a difference,” he said. “... It’s still about what the kids are doing. We’re the ones guiding them along.”
The watershed started in 2011 as an idea Foley brought from a previous teaching job at Newman Grove Public Schools. It takes place over two summers and involves students meeting once a month to take water samples, then run tests to determine the quality. The goal of the group is to expose students to real-world applications of classroom concepts.
More than a dozen students participate every summer, Kratochvil said, and at least 40 students have completed the course.
“It was something that we could do outside of the school,” he said. “During the year we’re pretty tied to being in the classroom.”
The data collected by students in the Taylor-Union Watershed has been presented to the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District and other community groups. The NRD also has helped the class receive grant money for better equipment and more water tests for the “highly lab-oriented” course, Kratochvil said. Over the years, they’ve also been able to develop trend graphs.
For students, the Taylor-Union Watershed has provided a hands-on learning experience. In addition to the summer class, the teachers try to take students on a field trip to water testing labs in other cities such as Lincoln and Kearney.
“They actually love it,” Kratochvil said. “We have students who you think wouldn’t want to get close to a stream, they love it. (It’s) something … we can’t do it in a normal (school) year, plus the fact that they get experience in an actual lab setting.”
The effects of this class have shown in students’ ACT scores. Kratochvil said the tangible experience of doing lab work helps them better learn concepts that show up in the science portion of the test.
“We’ve noticed a significant difference in their ACT science test; the ones that take our class have a pretty high ACT science score,” he said.
It’s also sparked a love for the sciences in some students, with some who have gone to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to continue studying natural resources and some juniors who are looking into that course of study, Kratochvil said.
Madison High School principal Jim Crilly commended the teachers and students for growing the program throughout the past eight years, noting how the group has spread from the local to statewide level.
“It’s a testament to the teachers to keep the kids involved and a testament to the kids to show up every morning, wade in the creek when it’s cold,” Crilly said. “It’s been a real positive for them.”