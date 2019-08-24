MADISON — The Madison County board of commissioners covered a lot of miles in a short time Friday afternoon.
Commissioners scheduled a special meeting Friday to make final decisions concerning road projects in the county. In addition, when commissioners met on Tuesday, the certified property valuation figures weren’t available.
So in about 45 minutes on Friday afternoon, commissioners learned that the certified property valuation for the county was $4,063,031,583, which was down about $6 million from last year’s valuation.
While it is bad news that property valuation is down, the good news is that it is down considerably less than earlier projections.
It is believed to be the first time that certified property valuations have declined from the previous year in Madison County in at least 15 years. The county’s budget committee is going to research when the last time property valuations declined in the county.
Commissioners also voted to schedule Wednesday, Sept. 4, as the public hearing to consider the 2019-20 fiscal year budget and property tax request.
Some highlights of the budget include:
— The issuance of $5 million in bonds to pay for road projects and $1 million from inheritance tax for roads. The budget contains 15 miles of asphalt resurfacing, which is up from 6 miles last year and 12 miles considered earlier this week.
— Nearly all the road projects discussed at the last meeting have been kept, including Benjamin Avenue widening from Victory Road to Highway 35 and the middle mile reconstruction of Old Hadar Road, which needs the most work.
— A proposed levy of 37.926 cents per $100 of valuation. That’s up from 32.650 cents in the previous budget.
— Based on a valuation of $100,000, the increase in property taxes to support the county budget will be about $53.
— An overall budget of $45.7 million, which is about 15.75 percent higher than the $39.5 million in the previous budget.
— An increase in the general fund budget, which helps to pay for most of the day-to-day operations at the courthouse, by 0.26 percent to $18.2 million.
Commissioners expressed appreciation to elected officials for keeping their requests down in light of all the road projects necessary because of flooding and asphalt deterioration.
Ron Schmidt, county board chairman, said the improvements and repair of roads from the flood is evident in the budget.
“I don’t know that we have been kicking the can down the road, but I think the can came back to haunt us this year because of the frost and the flood,” Schmidt said.
The roads are too big of an investment not to put money into them now to keep them up, he said.
Christian Ohl, another commissioner, said the road situation was bad enough because of the flooding, but it could have been much worse had it not been for the closure of Old Hadar Road for a time.
The work of county crews and law enforcement to close the roads at times also helped to preserve them, especially Old Hadar Road, he said.
Commissioner Troy Uhlir, who presented much of the budget, said the road situation obviously is having a major impact on the budget.
There also is a major upgrade in the sheriff’s department radio system, which will help with safety and make communication more functional, Uhlir said.
“That’s a huge advantage for those guys,” Uhlir said.